TUPELO • Sam Mosley didn’t enjoy being cooped up in his New Albany home the past year. It gave the seasoned musician an extra case of the blues.
“I tell you, it’s like being on lockdown,” Mosley said.
Having stayed close to home to avoid catching COVID-19, Mosley is ready to break out and start making music again. He’ll share the spotlight March 20 when the Link Centre in Tupelo resumes its Monthly Music Mix concert series.
Two musicians from opposite ends of the state, Duwayne Burnside of Holly Springs and Libby Rae Watson of Pascagoula, will join Mosley for the Blues Round Robin on the concert hall stage. It will be the first Monthly Music Mix show since early last year.
Mosley, who turns 75 on March 30, is one of Northeast Mississippi’s most enduring blues and soul performers. He teamed with long-time friend Bob Johnson as a duo until Johnson’s death in 1998. Mosley continued on as a solo act and has played past Monthly Music Mix events.
The past year’s pandemic, however, silenced him and others working musicians.
“It just shut down live music,” he said. “It got so bad, everything dried up. Everybody’s been waiting until we can deal with this virus. I didn’t go anywhere. I just stayed home. But I’m a veteran, and I got my vaccination shots at the VA in Memphis. I’m doing OK.”
The music mix’s previous blues sessions were performed “in the round” in the Link Centre’s reception hall. With the Link Centre taking precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the show is moving into the larger concert hall. There will be limited capacity (about 150 people) to ensure social distancing and masks are required.
“Instead of it being in the round, we’ll probably spread out on the stage and do it in a semicircle so everybody can be facing the audience,” Mosley said. “I think we can do it like that. We’ll make it work.”
Burnside, the son of blues legend R.L. Burnside, is carrying on the Hill Country sound made famous by his father, Junior Kimbrough and others from Marshall County. Duwayne has performed as a solo artist and with groups like the North Mississippi AllStars, Kimbrough’s Soul Blues Boys, his father’s band, and his own band, Duwayne Burnside and the Mississippi Mafia.
“We’ve performed at the same place, but it was at different times up in Holly Springs,” Mosley said of Burnside. “I know him quite well. He can play a little bit of everything.”
Mosley said he’s looks forward to meeting and performing with Watson, a member of the Mississippi Arts Commission artist roster. She’s earned recognition for her styling of the blues. In 2016, she was chosen Artist of the Year by the Delta Blues Society of Indianola. Watson was a finalist at the International Blues Challenge in 2018 and semifinalist in 2015 and ’16.
“I didn’t plan to go ‘find’ the blues. The blues found me,” Watson says on her website. “I’ve been consumed by it for over 40 years.”
The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. They can be purchased online at link-centre.org/event/blues-round-robin.