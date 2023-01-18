NMMC Butterfly art

In this photograph provided by the North Mississippi Medical Center, New Albany High School sophomore Ashley Castelan displays her artwork — which features a monarch butterfly landing on a yellow flower — that was recently chosen to represent the nonprofit medical center's hospice program. The design will feature on the backs of T-shirts sold as part of fundraising efforts. Castelan is photographed with her art teacher, Emily Murff.

 COURTESY

TUPELO — Artwork created by Northeast Mississippi sophomore will be featured on this year’s North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice T-shirt, the hospital announced this week. 

