In this photograph provided by the North Mississippi Medical Center, New Albany High School sophomore Ashley Castelan displays her artwork — which features a monarch butterfly landing on a yellow flower — that was recently chosen to represent the nonprofit medical center's hospice program. The design will feature on the backs of T-shirts sold as part of fundraising efforts. Castelan is photographed with her art teacher, Emily Murff.
TUPELO — Artwork created by Northeast Mississippi sophomore will be featured on this year’s North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice T-shirt, the hospital announced this week.
Created by New Albany High School 10th grader Ashley Castelan, the watercolor design features a monarch butterfly in the foreground alighting on a yellow flower beneath a vivid blue sky. Beyond it, a field of golden flowers stretches into the horizon.
Castelan’s artwork will feature prominently on the backs of the T-shirts the nonprofit medical center will sell as part of fundraising efforts for its hospice care. Proceeds from the shirts’ sales will benefit the NMMC Hospice Memorial Service and Butterfly Release and the Hospice Patient Assistance Fund.
Incorporated as part of North Mississippi Medical Center’s annual hospice memorial service in 2011, the butterfly release program serves as a symbolic gesture of lost family members transitioning from one world to the next. Each year, the medical center releases groups of butterflies to represent each person who has died during hospice care since the previous memorial ceremony.
Butterflies have long been used as a symbol of hospice care.
Shirt orders must be made by Feb. 8. Each shirt costs $20.
Castelan is the daughter of Alejandro and Jenniffer Castelan. Her art teacher at New Albany High School is Emily Murff.