TUPELO – Local artists partnered together to bridge the gap between mediums in a new exhibit at the Gumtree Museum downtown.
Photography group Southern Light members chose another local artist to interpret one or more of their photos. This is the third time doing a collaboration of this kind.
“We wanted a collaboration between photographers and artists,” Pat Caldwell, one of the charter members of the club, said about the exhibit.
The exhibit is open from through July 28, with a special opening reception from 5-7 p.m. July 14.
The exhibit will also be moved to the Union County Heritage Museum on Aug. 4.
Featuring work from 13 photographers and 25 artists, the exhibit showcases a wide range of mediums from woodworking to traditional oil painting.
Each of the artists was hand selected by the photographer and given creative control to interpret the photographs as they chose.
“I was glad to be a part of (the collaboration),” Leanna Lindsey Hollis, artist partner with Vivian Lee, said about the project.
Lee challenged Hollis with interpreting a photograph depicting a homeless man sitting under cover on a rainy day, all taken through the window of Lee’s store.
In her interpretation, Hollis wanted to bring some brighter colors to the work to represent a sense of hope.
“I wanted to show that there is hope for homeless people, so I added some brighter greens and blues,” Hollis said.
She also mentioned that it was quite a challenge to work with realism, as she typically works in abstracts.
“It was quite a stretch for someone who pours the paint or blows it through a straw,” Hollis said.
Another photographer, Andrea Shumpert, decided to collaborate with her artist cousin, Kelvin Tanner. After sending a close-up picture of the side of her father’s 1964 custom car, Shumpert received a drawing of a modern, custom car straight from Tanner’s imagination.
The two pieces perfectly blend the theme of “custom” and bring a sense of the passage of time that reflects the generational aspect of the works.
“He just thought about the first thing that came to mind,” Shumpert said about her cousin’s process. “The first thing you think of is your signature.”
Rebecca Browning, an artist partnered with Heather Tisdale, was happy to be a part of the project.
She was attracted to the mystical quality of Tisdale’s photos, as well as the bright color of Tisdale’s photo depicting a close up of a bright purple thistle.
Browning’s interpretation focuses on themes of life and death, showing the life cycle of the thistle in her work. She was also interested in the thistles’ role as pollinators and feeders, and thus drew a male and female Bunting bird.
True to her original draw to the photo, the piece titled ”Most Noble and Life Sustaining Thistle” features an explosion of color rendered in soft pastels.
“I loved (being a part of the project),” Browning said. “I loved that I got to choose which photo to interpret.”
The Southern Light group was formed in 2006 as a way for local amateur and advanced amateur photographers to come together and discuss inspirations and techniques.
Now, the club has 25 members from Corinth to New Albany to the edge of Alabama, and their work has been featured in exhibits at Gumtree, the Oren Dunn Museum, and even City Hall.
The exhibit is open to the public, and many of the pieces are for sale.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.