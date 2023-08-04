djr-2023-08-03-news-lisa-martin-twp1

Lisa Martin has been named the executive director of the Tupelo Community Theatre. She replaces longtime director Tom Booth, who died suddenly earlier this year. 

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

TUPELO - Earlier this week, Lisa Martin became the executive director of the Tupelo Community Theatre, replacing the nonprofit theater company’s longtime beloved director, the late Tom Booth.

Newsletters

Thomas Moody-Jones is a 2023 summer news intern for the Daily Journal. Reach him at thomas.moodyjones@journalinc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you