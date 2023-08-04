TUPELO - Earlier this week, Lisa Martin became the executive director of the Tupelo Community Theatre, replacing the nonprofit theater company’s longtime beloved director, the late Tom Booth.
For Martin, who has loved musical theater since 15, the new role has conjured a whirlwind of emotions, almost all of them good.
"I'm ecstatic,” she said. “I'm immensely grateful for the opportunity.”
Martin, the TCT is a “haven” and a passion project to which she’d dedicated years of her life. As a former board member, she's worked in productions for over two decades, and she even met her husband while working on the company’s adaptation of “Death of a Salesman.”
“From that first show on, that's where I found my family,” Martin said. “I mean, to this day, all of my closest friends are theater people that are either on the board of directors or they are volunteers here on and off stage. This is not just where I spend my free time.”
At her old job as the executive director of the North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra, she used to claim she would only ever leave for a position at the TCT.
“I had actually announced my resignation at the start of this season, and I really was planning to retire,” she said.
But when Booth died suddenly earlier this year, Martin changed her plans.
“It just felt like a natural progression to make that my new goal,” she said. “But it's also very bittersweet. It's a very bittersweet time because I know that I'm only here because Tom is not.”
It’s impossible to talk about the Tupelo Community Theatre without mentioning Booth’s legacy. Known as a patron of the arts with a vivacious spirit, Booth had directed multiple TCT productions that won regional and state accolades. He was said to live each day like it was his last.
As he was for many others, Booth was more than just an inspiration to Martin — he was a close friend and mentor. Booth taught Martin how to navigate the Mississippi arts scene and introduced her to the theater 24 years ago when she first began working with the symphony.
Now, sitting in Booth’s former office, Martin says she’s looking for a way to honor and continue the legacy of the man who introduced her to it all.
“People like to say it’s like filling big shoes; that doesn't even begin to represent what I think those shoes actually are,” she said. “It's more like a swimming pool or a football field. I mean, it … it will be impossible to do.”
But she wants to try.
On Friday, Martin will help lead a bar crawl in Booth’s honor, whose proceeds will go to fixing up the theater; this season, all of TCT’s shows were Booth’s favorites and ones he loved to direct; and when making big decisions, Martin says always asks herself, “What would Tom do?”
And as she learns the ropes, her family, her friends and the volunteers of the Tupelo Community Theatre are doing what they can to help her. Martin says she’s thankful to Lisa Hall, another member of the staff who has helped keep the theater afloat.
Looking forward, Martin is excited about what the future brings.
“My main goal is just to continue Tom's vision and mission, which was to make TCT the quintessential example for community arts and just continue to produce high-quality art,” she said.
