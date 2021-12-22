TUPELO • Tupelo will once again usher in a new year with live music and festivities at the second iteration of the Tupelo New Year's Eve Party.
Tupelo Convention and Visitors Bureau and Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association have been working tirelessly since 2019's New Year's Eve party to deliver a bigger and better event for the arrival of 2022.
"This is our second event, since we took a break last year due to COVID-19," said Neal McCoy, Executive Director of the Tupelo Convention and Visitors Bureau. "It's an opportunity for us to all get together and celebrate this past year while looking forward to 2022."
McCoy emphasized how vital this celebration will be not only to Tupelo's economy but to the morale of Tupelo's residents and surrounding communities.
The main attraction for the Dec. 31 bash will be live music ranging from 2000s hits to 70s and 80s classics at stages located in Fairpark and on Main Street.
One new addition making its debut is the "Connection Point," sponsored by T-Mobile. This section will include a Mitchell Distributing beer garden, food vendors and souvenirs to commemorate the entrance of 2022.
Restrooms, an emergency first aid tent, and ride share options will be set up near the Main Street and Front Street intersection.
Kids can also celebrate the new year from 6 to 8 p.m. with a DJ dance party and beach ball drop.
All attendees are strongly encouraged to plan their night in advance.
"2019's numbers were unexpected, and we anticipate this year to be just as big or bigger. Please plan your night ahead of time by booking reservations for restaurants and hotels in Tupelo to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience."
McCoy also expressed the need for partygoers to practice patience and kindness as many restaurants and businesses will be understaffed and overwhelmed by the volume of customers.
Street closures will begin Monday, Dec. 27, to prepare for next weekend's event. More details regarding detours and closures will be announced via social media on Monday as well.
For more information on the 2022 Tupelo New Year's Eve Celebration, follow My Tupelo on social media or visit tupelo.net/newyear.