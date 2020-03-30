Dikon, a 30-year-old artist in Tupelo, combines horticulture history and ecological systems that create a poetic sense of wonder. Dikon has always been inspired by plant life because it’s always been around her wherever she’s lived.
“My mom was always a gardener, and I’ve always lived in tropical places,” Dikon said.
A native of Maui, Hawaii, she has lived in different places such as Ecuador, Florida and Vermont, which she said have all had their own unique botanical history. She studied art at the University of Central Florida, where she studied under Ke Francis, an acclaimed artist who has worked displayed across the nation.
Before he retired to Tupelo, Francis offered Dikon and a group of other artists a place to come work if they needed one.
“He understands that in the first five years of your career, you can really fall off as an artist,” she said.
While Dikon was in graduate school, she visited the studio on Francis’ property a few times, and ultimately decided to live in Tupelo after obtaining her master’s degree.
To create her abstract pieces that are prominently displayed at the Carron Gallery in Tupelo, Fischer Galleries in Jackson and the Kelly Sueda Fine Art in Honolulu, Hawaii, Dikon goes through an intuitive artistic process that combines woodworking, botanical themes, and vibrant colors.
First, Dikon draws flowers on a sheet of paper, then transfers the drawings to a wood block. From there, Dikon carves different blocks and re-uses the blocks for different projects. Then, she’ll run the blocks through a press and will layer different colors and blocks on top of one another.
Dikon said when someone views the finished abstracted project that they likely wouldn’t look at it and think they had been to a place with a similar botanical makeup, but “you may see a color from a dress that you recognize.”
“I just stop when the image is finished,” she said. “I don’t plan the image ahead of time, but I may plan a color palette.”
She has continued to live in Tupelo because she likes the energy in the state as a whole and appreciates that there’s a lot of natural park resources
“There’a a lot of hidden gems in the natural flora and fauna,” she said.
Dikon and Francis will participate in an art show in Greenville at the Greenville Arts Council from July 10 through Aug. 28. She has also received a grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission, which she used for printmaking supplies.