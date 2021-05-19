TUPELO • The North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra’s televised concert Saturday is more than its the final performance of the 2021 season. It’s the start of a beautiful beginning.
The performance serves as the kickoff of the NMSO’s pandemic-delayed 50th anniversary celebration. To mark the occasion, the NMSO will perform pieces from its 1971-72 debut season.
ABC WTVA will broadcast the “Beautiful Beginnings” concert at noon. The performance will then be posted alongside the season’s previous concerts on the NMSO’s website, nmsymphony.com, social media platforms and YouTube channel.
The NMSO, which began as the Tupelo Symphony Orchestra, had planned to commemorate its golden anniversary during the 2020-21 season. COVID-19, however, forced the orchestra to delay the celebrating.
Adjusting to the circumstances, the NMSO still produced performances that were recorded at the University of Mississippi’s Gertrude Ford Center. The “Beautiful Beginnings” concert was taped March 27.
“The pandemic robbed us of our in-person audience,” said Lisa Martin, NMSO executive director. “But it also brought us an extraordinary opportunity to bring outstanding music to the people of our entire region, who have been able to enjoy our concerts free of charge, in the comfort of their homes.”
NMSO maestro Steven Byess said the orchestra -now has a global audience because of its productions.
“It would be impractical for anyone from Germany, Sweden or Japan to view one of our concerts in person. But now all three of those places have experienced performances of the North Mississippi Symphony, as well as places all around the country,” he said. “I have acquaintances from in almost all 50 states, and I can refer them to our website or WTVA and they can see what we’re doing.”
“Beautiful Beginnings” features pieces performed during the Tupelo orchestra’s November 1971 and March 1972 concerts. Byess said he wanted the orchestra to revisit its past as it prepares for the celebration beginning this fall.
“When you look at the programs, they’re just the most wonderfully rich and varied programs whether it would be vocal selections or maybe a single movement from a major concerto,” he said. “It’s a testament to the real goodness of the orchestra. There were lots and lots of vocal selections, mostly from opera.”
Byess said he chose three opera selections from the first season:
• “Caro nome” from Verdi’s “Rigoletto” (1851), performed in November 1971.
• “Voi, che sapete” from Mozart’s “The Marriage of Figaro (1786), performed in February 1972.
• “Una voce poco fa” from Rossini’s “The Barber of Seville” (1816), performed in February 1972.
Byess invited Nancy Maria Balach, chair of the Ole Miss Department of Music and a frequent NMSO contributor, to perform the vocal selections.
“She has sung with the orchestra countless times,” Byess said. “She has been the host of our Carnegie Hall Linkup education programs, and is one of the most dynamic people I’ve ever met. She’s so driven, so full of ideas, and she sings like an angel.”
The concert closes with Haydn’s “Symphony No. 88 in G Major” (1787), which was first performed in Tupelo in November 1971.
“It’s charming, witty, very string centric,” Byess said. “It’s really hard for the string section. You have to have a real crackerjack orchestra to be able to play it.
“Those four pieces,” Byess added, “made for a delightful way to acknowledge the 50 years, play pieces from the first season and also help us launch this year for our delayed 50th anniversary celebration that will start in October 2021.”
Martin said the NMSO has a lot to celebrate.
“For a small regional orchestra to flourish over the past 50 years is a remarkable achievement well worth celebrating,” she said. “While the pandemic forced us to postpone our anniversary events, we look forward to our celebration next season – and to the many seasons ahead.”