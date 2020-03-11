TUPELO • The sounds of Broadway will be heard in downtown Tupelo Saturday, March 21 when the North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra presents “A Broadway Spectacular!” at the Lyric Theatre.
The event will feature some of the greatest music written for the musical stage. The splendor of the symphony orchestra will thrill you with music from Broadway blockbusters such as “Oklahoma!,” “The Music Man,” “The Sound of Music,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “West Side Story,” “A Chorus Line,” “The Phantom of the Opera” and more.
Due to licensing restrictions, the orchestra is unable to present its originally scheduled production of “South Pacific in Concert.”
Don’t miss this program of musical passion, drama, romance and dances by the North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra. Performances at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $30 for adults, $10 for students and children.