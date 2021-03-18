TUPELO - The North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra will perform the works of two very different composers - a rising American star and a German legend - in its next made-for-TV concert.
Ludwig Van Beethoven's "Symphony No. 7 in A Major" and Jessie Montgomery's "Banner" make up the program for the NMSO's performance at noon Saturday on WTVA ABC (Tupelo Comcast channel 7, DirecTV Channel 10 and DishNetwork Channel 45).
The Beethoven Symphony No. 7 concert, recorded Jan. 30 at the University of Mississippi, will be posted to the NMSO's website and social media following the broadcast. The NMSO is recording the four performances of its "Fermata" season this year for broadcast due to COVID-19 concerns.
Much of the concert focuses on Beethoven's four-movement 7th Symphony, which he finished in 1812. The second movement, Allegretto, has been used as music in key scenes for several motion pictures like "The King's Speech" and "Mr. Holland's Opus."
NMSO conductor Steven Byess said Beethoven considered the 7th Symphony one of his finest works.
"It’s one of the most iconic pieces ever written for orchestra," he said.
The NMSO also will present "Banner" - Montgomery's composition in 2014 to mark the 200th anniversary of the "Star-Spangled Banner." Montgomery, 41, is an acclaimed composer, musician and music educator. She is involved with the Sphinx Organization, a Detroit-based non-profit that supports young Black and Latino string players.
In "Banner," Montgomery blends anthems from other countries and American folk and protest songs into a melting pot to capture the American sound and experience in the 21st Century. The piece includes a solo string quartet with NMSO's Jenny Gregoire and Kate Ryan on violin, Roxanne Daws on viola and Christine Kralik on cello.
“It’s a rhapsody of the 'Star-Spangled Banner'," Byess said. "It’s just a fantastic nine-minute piece."