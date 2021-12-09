North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra will present their annual Christmas concert titled "Ring in the Spirit of the Holiday Season" on Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Tupelo High School Performing Arts Center. Two performances are scheduled for 3:30 and 7 p.m.
Courtesy
North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra's conductor, Steven Byess, will once again lead the troupe classical musicians as they perform Christmas classics on Saturday, Dec. 11.
TUPELO • North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra will ring in the holidays with their annual Christmas concert this Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Tupelo High School Performing Arts Center.
The concert's theme, "Ring in the Spirit of the Holiday Season," will offer majestic sounds of the North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra to help usher in the holiday season.
Christmas tunes will decorate the evening as the voices of Itawamba Community College and Northeast Mississippi Community College choirs perform in conjunction with the NMSO Children’s Chorus.
This concert will be the second performance of North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra's 50th anniversary season.
Two performances of the Christmas concert tradition are scheduled for 3 and 7:30 p.m. Admission is $30 for adults, $10 for students, and $5 for children under 12. Tickets can be purchased at www.nmsymphony.com or by calling 662-842-8433.