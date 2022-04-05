Musician Gary Negbaur will return to the South on Friday, April 8 for a concert at Tupelo's Link Centre. Negbaur spent a large part of the past few years in New Orleans. He currently calls New York City home.
Musician Gary Negbaur will return to the South on Friday, April 8 for a concert at Tupelo's Link Centre. Negbaur spent a large part of the past few years in New Orleans. He currently calls New York City home.
NYC-based pianist, vocalist and composer Gary Negbaur will make his way to Tupelo on Friday, April 8 to perform as a part of the Link Centre's Monthly Music Mix series. Negbaur describes his style as a reflection of America's music. His performance will feature jazz and blues genres, covers of popular songs and some original pieces.
TUPELO • Pianist, vocalist and composer Gary Negbaur will showcase his musical talents at Tupelo's Link Centre on Friday, April 8 starting at 7:30 p.m.
Negbaur's performance will serve as the April installment of the Link Centre's Monthly Music Mix series. Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 at the door.
Negbaur is based in New York City but has spent a lot of time about 1300 miles south of the Big Apple, in the Big Easy, for the last two years.
The musician's artistic style is centered around the sounds of the South.
"A lot of my emphasis is on jazz, blues and American roots music," said Negbaur.
The theme of Friday's show will reflect Negbaur's style. Jazz and blues genres will be featured as well as covers of well-known songs.
"It covers about 100 years of a broad set of music," he said.
Although this performance will be solo for Negbaur, he often performs with a quartet.
"It will be a nice, intimate evening of me on the Link Centre's great Steinway piano," said Negbaur. "Melanie Deas and I have been friends for many years and have talked about this concert for a long time. We finally got it booked a few years ago but COVID-19 interrupted that," he said
For attendees who might be unfamiliar with the evening's musical selections, Negbaur said the first thing to know is his music reflects that of American popular music.
"It’s the music and songs that make us," he said. "It’s in all of our heads, and it’s the things we share. Old movie songs, rock and roll, and I can’t not play Elvis for goodness sakes."
Negbaur said there will be music for everyone to enjoy during his concert. For more information on his upcoming appearance, check out link-centre.org.