TUPELO • The Ole Miss Department of Music will close its fall semester with two performances in three days.
The Fall Percussion Concert will include a percussion ensemble of marimbas, vibraphones, steel drums, timpani, congas, and a drum set. It will debut online on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 7:30 p.m. The performance can be viewed via the department's YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/UMMusicDepartment.
The annual choral Holiday Concert will premiere live and in-person Friday, Dec. 3, at 7:30 p.m. The Ford Center will also host this holiday tradition. The concert will feature the UM Choirs, orchestra, jazz ensemble, and steel drum group. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students.
This performance is the first of its kind since March 2020. Masks are encouraged, but seating is not being limited.
The choral concert will feature holiday favorites to help usher in the holiday season including Vivaldi's "Winter" from The Four Seasons, "O Little Town of Bethlehem," and "Silent Night" to name a few.
Nancy Maria Balach, chair of the Ole Miss Department of Music, said the performances will allow the school's musicians to showcase all they learned and practiced over the preceding months.
"This idea of it being a reflection of the department is something that's been going on for some time," Balach said. "It's just a great way to celebrate the end of the semester, engage with the community, and celebrate the holidays."
Balach and the rest of the music department have been working diligently over the last 20 months to bring their students' crafts to audiences, whether by virtual formats or in-person methods with health precautions in place.