National Conference

University of Mississippi music professor Selim Giray (left) accompanies Ole Miss music students Paola Betanco, Keyu Zheng, Olivia Coyne, River DioLallevi, Linna Zheng and Holly Bleeden, and instructor Christine Kralik at the American String Teachers Association's national conference in Orlando, Florida. The students were chosen through a competitive audition process to perform at the conference.

 COURTESY

OXFORD – Six students in the University of Mississippi Department of Music recently showcased their talent at the American String Teachers Association's national conference in Orlando, Florida.

