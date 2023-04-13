TUPELO - Frank Blocker has spent much of his life being people who aren’t Frank Blocker.
The desire to be someone else started at a young age, the actor and playwright said, and has held true throughout his life and into his career on both screen and stage.
“It was the idea that you can become someone else, completely,” Blocker said via a phone call from his home in Florida. “You get to live in other people’s shoes.”
This weekend, he’ll get to live in a handful of other people’s shoes. Seventeen of them, in fact.
Blocker will bring his award-winning one-man show, “Southern Gothic Novel,” to the Claude Gentry Theatre in historic downtown Baldwyn for two nights — April 14-15 — at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at eventbrite.com.
Performed entirely by Blocker, “Southern Gothic Novel” tells the story of Viola Haygood, an assistant librarian in the small town of Aberdeen, Mississippi, and 16 other people wrapped up in some nefarious business. Someone’s been kidnapping Aberdeen’s women, and all eyes are falling upon a dark stranger who’s just rolled into town.
Haygood’s eyes have fallen on this newcomer, too, but for entirely different reasons. She’s love-struck … again. But could this dark, handsome, good-smelling stranger be involved in the disappearances? That’s what the townsfolk, FBI agents and a growing army of reporters want to know.
“Southern Gothic Novel” began as a writing exercise. Years ago, Blocker created a website (the term “blog” hadn’t really been popularized at the time) onto which he wrote a series of short stories or chapters, each about a distinct character he’d created.
“Each chapter I wrote was in a different style,” Blocker said. “The first chapter is a romance novel; the second chapter mimics the turtle-crossing-the-road chapter from Steinbeck’s ‘The Grapes of Wrath.’ … It becomes a little bit Flannery O’Conner and the next one becomes more Perry Mason. All of that sort of blended together.”
As he continued to write, readers would tell Blocker they thought he should perform some of the stories he’d created.
The remnants of that project eventually transformed into his one-man show.
Although “Southern Gothic Novel” has played for audiences in New York, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Baltimore and beyond, this will be the first time Blocker has performed his acclaimed show — which previously received a prestigious Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Solo Performance and has been praised by publications like The New York Times and L.A. Weekly — within its Northeast Mississippi setting.
Blocker said he picked Aberdeen as the story’s setting almost by chance. Blocker grew up in Oklahoma, far from Northeast Mississippi, but was familiar with rural towns and the interesting people living in them. When he bumped into a guy from Aberdeen while visiting Atlanta some years ago, he thought it was the perfect setting.
“It’s exactly the perfect town,” said Blocker, who hadn’t set foot inside the Monroe County city until after he’d set his play there.
While there are certainly landmarks those who know the area will recognize, it’s far from geographically accurate.
According to Blocker, that’s intentional.
“I wanted some bona fide false information,” he said. “That way, the people from Aberdeen can say, ‘That’s not us. This didn’t happen. That’s just a story.’”
One man, many people
According to the play’s author and lone star, the story he’s telling in “Southern Gothic Novel” is secondary to the characters involved in it. No matter how small a role they play in the tale, Blocker said they have lives and agendas, secrets and goals.
Those layers and complexities attracted Blocker to acting all those years ago. Self-confessionalism is dull, he said; it bores him. Instead, he prefers to slip into the lives of others, be they real or fictional, to explore how they live and what makes them tick.
“Every character is the lead,” he said. “If you’ve got one line, the playwright put you there for a reason. You have an entire story; you create that character; you need to love that character; you need to understand that character and know everything about them.
“I’ve got one character — she’s got two lines,” he added. “But there’s a lot going on when I say those two lines. There’s history; there’s all this stuff going on.”
If pressed to name the motif of his play, Blocker would undoubtedly say it’s about the complexities of the people around us and how it’s impossible to truly trust a first impression of anyone. The audience’s understanding of the characters in “Southern Gothic Novel” should shift and transform as the story unfolds. Someone who might first seem ignorant might later reveal inner complexities, or a character whose motives might appear cruel could be motivated by benevolence.
As the person who created and is portraying them all, Blocker said it’s key for him to empathize with all of his characters. Everyone is the star of his or her own story. That’s true of fictional characters as well. Whether playing one or 17, Blocker said an actor has to appreciate what his or her characters are going through.
“It’s complete and total empathy,” Blocker said of acting. “You have to accept whatever character you’re playing for their good and their bad … You have to love your character. No matter what.”
