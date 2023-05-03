djr-2023-04-29-news-double-decker-bnp6

A group takes a tour of Oxford on a Double Decker bus as part of the Double Decker Arts Festival in Oxford, Miss. on Friday, April 28, 2023. 

 Bruce Newman

Oxford - The small college town of Oxford swelled in size this past weekend, as it hosted the 26th annual Double Decker Arts Festival.

