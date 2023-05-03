Oxford - The small college town of Oxford swelled in size this past weekend, as it hosted the 26th annual Double Decker Arts Festival.
The event opened with a large crowd Friday night for the music lineup, with another large crowd to follow on Saturday, despite scattered showers in the afternoon. Because Double Decker is a free festival with multiple entry points, organizers say it's impossible to accurately count attendees.
"Based on all of the data we’ve gathered so far, we estimate that over 80,000 people came to the Square during the two-day event," said Kinney Ferris, executive director of Visit Oxford.
The staff is still processing data from merchandise sales, hotel data, as well as information from vendors and local merchants.
Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill called the annual festival an "enormous success."
“We cannot thank our sponsors enough who make Double Decker possible. And thank you, Oxford, for supporting the best festival in Mississippi," she said.
North Lamar Boulevard was shut down early Friday morning to install the Nicholas Air mainstage that served as the music mainstay all weekend. Music started Friday night with Auburn-based band The Stews followed by Mississippi natives Chapel Hart to a lively crowd. The headliner Friday night was Grammy-winning country artist Ashley McBryde, who sang to an estimated 15,000 people.
Early Saturday morning, the entirety of the Square was shut down to vehicular traffic as over 150 art vendors loaded in to set up their booths. As the festival officially opened at 10 a.m., people filed in from all over. More than 25 states were represented in data collected by festival organizers as people traveled from all around the country.
Saturday’s music began at 11 a.m. with The Mississippian Jazz Ensemble, followed by Saharan guitarist Vieux Farka Touré. The Sensational Barnes Brothers took the stage followed by Memphis blues and soul band Southern Avenue. Singer and songwriter Lissie took the stage to a large audience before Blackberry Smoke wowed the crowd with their country rock anthems. Guitar superstar and songwriter Marcus King closed the show with a 90-minute set that left the crowd wanting more.
Square merchant and owner of University Sporting Goods Jeff Busby, a longtime participant in Double Decker, called this year's festival the best "by far" for retail sales.
"The festival is such a great event and has a tremendous impact on the economy of Oxford," Busby said.
Festival director Lee Ann Stubbs said she was thrilled to see the crowds turn out for this year's festival.
"We had more sponsors than ever which is tremendous to see our community support this event, but we also had more art and food vendors than ever before.”
When asked about the future of Double Decker, Stubbs said the plan is for the long-running festival to only get better.
“We hope to continue growing the festival in ways that enhance it and make it a better experience for everyone involved," she said.
