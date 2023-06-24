OXFORD – When Sarah McCullen Godwin was a little girl living in Arkansas, her mother would ask her and her two younger sisters what sport they were interested in playing.
Soccer maybe, or tennis?
"None of that appealed to me, even with my height and athletic build," said Godwin, who stands 6 feet tall. "I was more of a creative type."
So, Godwin's mom enrolled her in private art lessons, and when the family moved to Oxford, she continued art lessons.
"I got my first set of watercolor paints when I was 12," Godwin said. "I did that for a year, then got busy with middle school stuff. I'd pull out the art supplies every now and then. I took art electives in high school. I never really gave up on art."
While Godwin was a student at Ole Miss, her mother showed her a picture of a little watercolor bird and asked her if she could paint it.
"I did, and I loved it," Godwin said. "My mom flipped out, framed it and hung it. Then I decided to paint three little watercolor birds on a branch — like my sisters and me — and gave it to my mom. She flipped out again, framed it and hung it with the other one. Then she took a picture of them and posted it on Facebook."
Godwin's boss at Mississippi Madness, where she worked part time, saw the post and asked the young artist if she'd like to put some of her artwork in the store.
"I said, 'Sure,' and took a few things in, and they sold the same day," said Godwin, 26. "So, I started regularly selling things through Mississippi Madness. That's where people started to recognize my art."
After graduating with a print journalism degree in 2018, she worked for a magazine in Oxford for a year, then moved to Jackson.
"In 2020, right in the middle of COVID, my life fell apart in every way you can imagine," Godwin said. "I quit my job and moved back to Oxford. I had no idea what I was going to do."
She decided to get her real estate license, but she needed to make money while doing it. Her old boss asked her to paint a portrait of her three children, and then someone asked her to paint a picture of their cottage. She started posting pictures of her creations on Instagram.
"That's when the orders started pouring in," Godwin said. "In 2021, I did art and real estate 50/50. In 2022, I became a full-time artist."
Most of her work today is through commissions, but she also sells her paintings at Aqua+Oak in Tupelo and Sugar Magnolia in Oxford. And she shows at festivals like the Gumtree Art and Wine Festival in Tupelo and Double Decker in Oxford, and at Celebration Village in Tupelo. This fall, she'll be at Mistletoe Marketplace in Jackson and Celebration Village again.
While Godwin has tried other mediums, watercolor is her passion.
"I understand watercolor," she said. "It feels really natural for me. They're very delicate and simple, but also complex. Nothing clicks with me like watercolor does."
Her subjects include landscapes, flowers, fruits, butterflies and bugs and wildlife creatures like ducks, deer, chickens and cows.
"But my favorite thing probably is houses," Godwin said. "I love painting people's homes."
And if she paints people, they're always faceless.
"It's hard to get the detail you need in faces with watercolor," Godwin said. "But I think it speaks to skill if you paint somebody, and people recognize them without a face. That's very rewarding."
The one thing Godwin will not touch is pet portraits.
"If they're not spot-on perfect, people are going to be unhappy," she said. "Every now and then, I'll stick a pet in a family painting, but ask me to do a close-up of a dog's face, and I'm out."
Godwin, the daughter of David and Beth McCullen of Oxford, said her friends often tease her because she's so disciplined about her work.
Typically, she gets up at 5:30, works out, eats breakfast and tries to be at the kitchen table painting by 8:30. At noon she takes a break for lunch, then resumes her work for a couple of hours.
"I try to finish my day by 4 so I can get dinner started — I love to cook — so when my husband gets home, we can have the evening together," she said. Godwin and her husband, Trevor, an accountant in Tupelo, have been married for three months.
Because commission work is a little slower in the summer, Godwin decided to offer watercolor camps for kids this year. The first one in June had 12 participants from first through fifth grade. Another camp is planned for July 10-13.
"So many kids want to learn watercolor, and parents want a creative outlet for them," she said. "This is the age when I first got interested in art. It is such a moldable time. There are lots of opportunities for sports and service activities, but not a lot of opportunities for creative outlets."
Godwin likes setting her own hours and being her own boss. She and Trevor eventually want to have kids, and she's thankful that her schedule will allow her to be present for her family.
"I think God put this in my lap," she said. "He has made it work and made it profitable. Until I feel like he's called me to do something else, this is what I'll continue to do."
