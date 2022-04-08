Double Decker Arts Festival has been a long-standing tradition in Oxford, Mississippi since 1996. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the festival will return with art, food and live music the weekend of April 22 and 23 around the historic Courthouse Square.
Kinney Ferris, Executive Director of Visit Oxford, recently sat down with Mud & Magnolias to discuss the details of the 25th annual Double Decker Arts Festival.
When is Double Decker?
"Double Decker is happening Friday, April 22 and Saturday, April 23. One thing we want everyone to know is the main art vendors will just be there on Saturday. There’s live music Friday and Saturday night. On Friday, we will have demonstrations and the Oxford Artists' Guild set up by the Oxford Visitors Center with demos. That starts Friday at 10 a.m., and it goes until 4 p.m. The Artist Guild will also be selling goods during that time."
What kind of music will attendees be listening to?
"On Friday evening starting at 6:15 p.m. until 10 or 10:30 p.m., we will have a country music night. The Wilkins Sisters, 49 Winchester and country music star Brett Young will be performing on North Lamar. Saturday's music starts at 11 a.m. and lasts until 10 p.m. The Revivalists will be headlining that day. That’s a little more of a mix of genres with local music, including Oxford band Happy Landing and some good rock and blues music. It’s a little bit of everything during the day."
Can you talk about the festival's food?
"All food will be right around the courthouse. From BBQ to popsicles to funnel cakes to sliders to pizza to chicken salad to ice cream, we'll have a little bit of everything! We’re excited to include local restaurants every year. Taylor Grocery will be there in addition to lots of other local food joints."
What will the art scene look like this year?
"There will be 180 booth spaces. You can basically find any kind of handmade art. The artists have gone through a process to be selected and are from all over the region. Different types of painting techniques will be represented, along with a diverse selection of art. It's a great time to support local artists who haven't had a chance to get their art out in the last few years."
What else can Double Decker attendees look forward to?
"The Double Decker Spring Run will be Saturday morning. Also, the kids area will be set up from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. downtown that same day. There'll be a 'Best Dressed Pet' contest for anyone who's interested in dressing up their furry friend!
One new addition is the Blue Delta Blues Alley where you can listen to blues music. Also, shuttles will be picking up at the old Baptist parking lot (University South Campus), and there will be a shuttle that drops you off at Something Southern. You can also be picked up at Something Southern and taken back to your car. There’s also a pickup at the high school which will take you to Something Southern.
One important thing to remember is we do expect big crowds, especially after two years, so we’re encouraging people to use the shuttle to make it a better experience for everyone."
And finally, what will it cost to attend?
"It's free!"
For more Double Decker info, follow Visit Oxford and Double Decker Arts Festival on social media.
@visitoxfordms on Facebook and Instagram