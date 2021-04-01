OXFORD - In a nod to a beloved supporter of independent films, the 18th annual Oxford Film Festival on Sunday presented the first Ronzos to winning films at this year's festival.
The Ronzos are named for the late Ron "Ronzo" Shapiro, who promoted independent films through his Hoka Theatre from the 1970s until it closed in 1997 and was a supporter of the film festival. Shapiro died in 2019.
The Sunday ceremony wrapped up a week of outdoor film screenings as part of this year's hybrid festival format. The festival today goes virtual as all entries, including the Ronzo winners, can be viewed online. To order films on demand, visit https://www.ox-film.com.
"In A Different Key" was the winner of Best Documentary Feature. The film, directed by Caren Zucker and Jon Donvan, focuses on a mother who tracks down the first person diagnosed with autism, now an elderly man in Mississippi, to learn if his life holds promise for her autistic son. "Look Away, Look Away" was an honorable mention for its handling of a complicated topic.
"Women is Losers," the Lissette Feliciano-directed film on how a once-promising Catholic school girl set out to rise above the oppression of poverty, won for Narrative Feature. "Bastards Crossing" took the Ronzo for Best Mississippi Feature.
The Alice Guy-Blache Emerging Female Filmmaker Award went to director Khadifa Wong for "Uprooted: The Journey of Jazz Dance."
The Lisa Blount Memorial Award for Best Performance went to Alexandra Grey in "Gossamer Folds," marking the first time the award has been given to a transgender actress. Grey also received honorable mention for outstanding performance in the LGBTIA Feature category.
The Best Music Documentary winner was "Bleeding Audio." The Angie Thomas Zeitgiest Special Mention award went to "The Meaning of Daisey." The Best Foreign Language Film was "Sublet."
"Kiko's Saints" took the Ronzo in the LGBTQIA Short category. Honorable mentions went to "S.A.M." for authenticity on screen and "The Forgotten Place" for outstanding screenwriting.
"Dramarama" was the LGBTIA Feature winner. "No Ordinary Man" won honorable mention for innovative storytelling.
Taking first place in Documentary Short film was "Snowy" with honorable mentions going to "Modern Whore" for innovating storytelling and "Dieorama" for uniqueness in subject matter. The Mississippi Short winner was "Genderf*ck Drag," with "The Doll Lady" and "We Travel" receiving honorable mention. The Narrative Short winner was "The Recess" and "3:14 p.m." was honorable mention for best proof of concept.
"Touch Tone Telephone" by Lemon Demon won Best Music Video and "The Vacant" by the band American Automatic won for Best Mississippi Music Video. Honorable mention went to Madame Gandhi for "Top Knot Turn Up."
Other winners were Zaire Love, Reel South Award for the film "Road To Step;" "Millennium Hour," Best Student Film; "A Head Shorter," Best Animation and "Haiku," Best Experimental. "The Beakmann Incident" was honorable mention in Experimental Film.
“Of course, we still have the virtual presentation of our films to look forward to," said Melanie Addington, Oxford Film Festival director, in a news release. "However, as one of the first film festivals to offer in-person screenings and events since the pandemic began, this year’s edition will always retain a special place for both our film fans and especially for our attending filmmakers, as well as these award winners. Gathering under the big tents, the Conference Center and the Malco Commons to enjoy, be entertained, and celebrate a wonderful group of films and share in that enjoyment with others – even if were still socially distanced and wearing our masks, was truly special for everyone.”
This year's event also opened the way for the festival to be rebranded as OxFilm. which has been officially rebranded as “OxFilm.”
"What began 18 years ago as a film festival has grown into a broad array of year-round programming and events," said Steven Case, Oxford Film Festival chairman of the board. "To better reflect this growth, the board of directors took the advice of an independent marketing firm to rebrand “Oxford Film Festival” to “OxFilm.”
Case added, "While the annual Oxford Film Festival will remain the marque event, sub-brands, such as OxFilm Drive-in, OxFilm Youth, OxFilm EDU and OxFilm On Demand, will enable us to highlight these additional programs and events. We are excited to see how the community continues to enjoy and participate in all of the great things OxFilm has to offer."