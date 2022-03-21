OXFORD • The 19th annual Oxford Film Festival will take to the big screen on Wednesday, March 23 at the Malco Oxford Commons Cinema Grill.
The five day festival aims to showcase the work of filmmakers from around the world. Artistic development and integrity; equity, inclusion and representation; a sense of community and independent filmmaking are the primary missions of the festival, which is celebrating nearly two decades in Oxford.
Justina Walford is the festival's Director of Programming. Once a filmmaker and audience member for the festival, Walford aims to see the Oxford Film Festival provide a diverse selection of films for attendees to enjoy.
"We have wonderful events that are around the films," said Walford. "We have family friendly movies, action thrillers and amazing documentaries."
Walford also mentioned that she's strived to stick to the vision of the festival and promote Mississippi-made films.
The festival will take place in-person, but a virtual option will be available starting March 27 through April 3 after the physical event concludes.
Walford said that for those who haven't been exposed to filmmakers, the most unique aspect of a film festival is having the opportunity to personally meet the film's creator and ask questions.
"You only get to do that at a film festival," said Walford.
One of this year's filmmakers is Anna Baumgarten, a Michigan native.
Baumgarten will debut her film, "Disfluency," which features a young college-aged woman who fails her final college course and returns home for the summer to figure out her next step.
"The main character is Jane who's a rockstar student. She fails her final college class, and it derails her life," said Baumgarten who used her own experiences to craft the film's plot.
Lisa Hurwitz is another filmmaker who's film, "The Automat," will premiere on the festival's big screen.
Hurwitz said she found the Oxford Film Festival because of its high ranking among other festivals which includes a Top 50 Film Festival designation by MovieMaker Magazine.
"The Automat" is a documentary that explores the history of one of the United States' first fast-food restaurant chains, Horn and Hardart.
The film features several well-known personalities including former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell, actor Mel Brooks and the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
"Horn and Hardart was kind of a revolutionary restaurant in different ways," Hurwitz said. "They were offering the same experience and the same food at dozens and dozens of locations."
The restaurant served as a precursor to the booming fast-food chain industry that began as a uniquely American concept.
In addition to feature-length films, the Oxford Film Festival will also showcase a variety of short films and music videos.
Meridian native Randy Ferino's music video, "Hollywood Dreams," will be among the ranks of a variety of films and genres appearing at the festival.
"Hollywood Dreams is my short film about dropping everything and heading to the Hollywood hills," said Ferino.
The music teacher said the video's main characters are dreamers, one of whom is Ferino's music student, Xzavier Henderson.
"Xzavier put 'Hollywood Dreams' on his last EP," said Ferino. "He's been my music student since 6th grade."
Ferino said the video's run time is about six minutes.
These films and over 100 more will debut this week at the Malco Oxford Commons Cinema Grill.
Tickets and passes for the Oxford Film Festival are available for purchase online at 2022oxff.eventive.org/welcome.