“The Gift of Life,” a collection of paintings by 94-year-old Virginia Jackson of Tupelo, is currently on display in the W.O. Benjamin Fine Arts Center Gallery at the Itawamba Community College Fulton Campus.
The show includes Jackson’s acrylic paintings of landscapes and country scenes as well as two acrylic paintings by her granddaughter, Morgan Davis.
Jackson’s first recollection of an interest in art was when she received a box of Crayola crayons at the age of five. She recalls coloring the embossed flowers on doilies (small napkins or decorative mats), but she didn’t start painting until the age of 91 when her daughter, Jill Jackson King, bought her a set of acrylic paints. She describes herself as self-taught and paints most scenes from memory. Most of her paintings are landscape scenes of farm life and “pretty flowers,” but she experiments with abstracts, also.
She was born Virginia Anthony in 1929 in her family’s home outside of Tremont. Her father built their house and raised crops, cattle and hogs on their farm during the Great Depression. Growing up, she helped on the family farm as most children were expected to do. She said that since the county didn’t have electricity, the chores and reading were done by the light of kerosene lanterns.
Jackson entered Itawamba Junior College in 1948, where she said that she was the first woman to enroll after its official accreditation and its doors opened. “The bus would pick us up from Tremont High School (where she graduated in 1947) and take us to IJC,” she said. “The classrooms held about 25 students, and the campuses would be unrecognizable to anyone today. ICC is the greatest thing that ever happened to Itawamba County. It gave us so much opportunity and was affordable.” Jackson said that she took primarily business and secretarial courses. It was also during that time that she met her husband of 52 years, Lelon, who died in 2001. He enlisted in World War II, stationed in Britain, and participated in day three of the Normandy invasion. After his tenure in the armed forces, he received five Bronze Stars and was awarded a Silver Star for his service. By trade, he was a cattle auctioneer, and Virginia Jackson helped him with bookkeeping and secretarial duties. They later worked alongside L.D. Hancock in the fabric business and settled in Longview, Tex. In 1973, the Jacksons moved back to Mississippi to help care for their parents.
The exhibit will continue through Sept. 28. Admission is free.
Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.