Virginia Jackson paintings

The work of 94-year-old Virginia Jackson of Verona is currently on display in the W.O. Benjamin Fine Arts Center Gallery at the Itawamba Community College Fulton Campus. It includes acrylic paintings of landscapes and country scenes. Jackson was one of the first students at Itawamba Junior College, which opened its doors in 1948.

 COURTESY

“The Gift of Life,” a collection of paintings by 94-year-old Virginia Jackson of Tupelo, is currently on display in the W.O. Benjamin Fine Arts Center Gallery at the Itawamba Community College Fulton Campus.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you