TUPELO • The GumTree Museum of Art will showcase the paintings of Moss Point artist Bill Nelson next month.
The museum, located in downtown Tupelo, will open The Ride and the View: The Oil Paintings of Bill Nelson, on Nov. 4. A reception for the display, which will feature more than 20 oil paintings, will take place on Friday, Nov. 4, from 5-7 p.m. The exhibit will remain open through the end of the month of November.
All exhibitions are open and free to the public.
Bill Nelson was born and raised on the Gulf Coast of Mississippi in the small town of Moss Point. He attended The Memphis College of Art in Tennessee and began his art career in San Francisco. But, his love of the Gulf Coast brought him home where he began painting rural landscapes and river scenes. Twelve years later, he served as senior curator for the Ohr-O’keefe Museum of the Arts in Biloxi. Nelson remained there until Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
Nelson's art can be found across the United States in both corporate and private collections. A major portion of his art depicts the rural landscape, riverfront, wildlife and the purest essence of coastal living. The Gulf Coast area is rich in heritage and its true southern flavor continues to offer a fresh canvas for Nelson's art. Most of his work is done in oils, watercolor and drawings.
The GumTree Museum of Art was established as a nonprofit organization in 1985. The Museum provides a wide variety of interesting exhibits showcasing a diverse cultural environment that includes, fifteen free standing exhibits, summer camps and performance art. Museum offerings include quarterly “Lunch and Learn” activities, art competitions, educational programs and book reviews for the community.
All exhibits are free to the public and supported by memberships, grants, two annual fundraisers, a Guild of Volunteers, and sponsorships.
For information about the The GumTree Museum Exhibition or The Ride and the View, please contact Sally Kepple, Director, 662-844-2787 or sallykepple@yahoo.com.
