TUPELO - Parker McCollum, an Americana/country singer-songwriter, will perform March 25 at BancorpSouth Arena, the venue announced this morning.
McCollum, a Texas native, first rose to fame in 2015 after the release of his debut album, "The Limestone Kid." He then followed up in 2017 with his second album, "Probably Wrong."
McCollum's latest single, “To Be Loved By You,” is the follow-up to his recent No. 1 hit "Pretty Heart.”
Tickets for the 8 p.m. show range from $30-$60 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office and Ticketmaster.com.
Current COVID-19 protocols will be in place for the concert.