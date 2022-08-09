TUPELO • Writers in Northeast Mississippi have a new opportunity to hone their craft with a community of fellow wordsmiths.
The Mississippi Writers Guild recently opened a new Tupelo-based chapter, the first of its kind in the area. The chapter will meet on the first Saturday of every month at the Lee County Library.
Meetings are free to attend and are open to all writers or those interested in writing.
Meredith Biesinger, head of the Tupelo chapter, said the nonprofit Mississippi Writers Guild has never had a Tupelo chapter. She’s excited to spearhead efforts to form a community of writers within the city.
“It’s a really neat opportunity to open that up to writers in our area,” she said.
During each of the chapter’s hour-long meetings, attendees will have opportunities for workshopping, networking, and sharing ideas with fellow community members. Meetings also include a new guest speaker each month, ranging from local authors and publishers to yoga instructors to help with writing posture.
Biesinger emphasized the community building aspects of the guild. Meetings allow writers a place to connect and bounce off each other and a place to network with people who have hands in many projects.
“I think when we go through that creative process we go through, it’s great to have people around you who are like-minded and support you,” Biesinger said.
The guild also holds an annual Mississippi Writers Guild Conference, which Biesinger says they plan to begin again in spring of 2023.
The Guild’s Board of Directors comprises renowned Mississippi writers, as well as a Board of Advisors which is composed of the chapter heads. Members of each board are involved with different writing projects across the state.
The Mississippi Writers Guild began in 2005 and currently has nine chapters across the state. It is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Chapters range from the south, the Jackson area, the Hattiesburg area, as well as, now, more of north Mississippi.
“Our goal is for there to be a Mississippi Writers Guild chapter in every area of the state,” Biesinger said. “Writers need other writers — a dedicated community to celebrate (and commiserate) with.”
