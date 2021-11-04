Chloe Vines, a fifth grader at Saltillo Elementary School, performs as the title character in the Pied Piper Players' production of "Moana Jr" at Tupelo Middle School. Performed by the state's only nonprofit theater for children, the production will run from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7.
Chloe Vines, a fifth grader at Saltillo Elementary School, performs as the title character in the Pied Piper Players' production of "Moana Jr" at Tupelo Middle School. Performed by the state's only nonprofit theater for children, the production will run from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7.
TUPELO • "Moana Jr." will make waves this weekend at the Civic Auditorium in Tupelo.
Pied Piper Players, Mississippi's only nonprofit theater for children, will present the Disney play. Actors range from 5 to 15 years old.
Chloe Vines, a 5th grader at Saltillo Elementary, will play the title character, Moana, as she attempts a dangerous journey to save her island and its people. Bel Cox and Brodie King star alongside her as Gramma Tala and Maui the demigod.
Moana Jr.'s director, Casey Dillard, said the kids have been dedicated to the show and to perfecting their craft onstage.
The play will debut this weekend, Nov. 5 through Nov. 7 at the Civic Auditorium at Tupelo Middle School with a 2 p.m. matinee show and 7 p.m. evening show each day. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children.