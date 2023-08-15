TUPELO - On screen, our romantic leads meet for the first time.
Maybe the scene takes place in a formal setting and the would-be lovebirds are decked in their finest.
Perhaps they first encounter each other during a mishap at a ski resort, the pair bundled in thick sweaters and billowing scarves.
Of course, there’s always the possibility they meet in a more harrowing situation … a zombie apocalypse. They lock eyes and in an instant, see past the grime, gore and makeshift armor to find that love can still blossom among plague-stricken desolation.
But beyond the edge of the screen, among dozens of people who work behind the scenes to create this hypothetical love story, is Heather Roebuck. The Pontotoc native has worked in costume departments on film and television productions of all sizes, from those cheesy Hallmark movies people love to binge during the holidays to major studio releases to small indie films that, as she put it, “will never see the light of day.”
She even played a pivotal behind-the-scenes role on AMC’s popular “Walking Dead” offshoot, “Fear of the Walking Dead.”
Roebuck has always loved the movies, but over the years, she's gained an appreciation for the craftsmanship of dozens of artists working just out of frame.
Setting the scene
Roebuck’s played a variety of roles over her years of working in film and television, almost entirely within the realm of costuming.
Depending on the project, Roebuck may be a set costumer — that's someone who works one-on-one with the actors. Or she might be a truck costumer. They prepare clothing changes for actors. On a recent major theatrical release, Roebuck served as an ager/dyer, taking new articles of clothing and aging them appropriately for a scene.
Work like Roebuck’s often goes underappreciated by audiences, but it’s integral to scene setting and continuity. It's the kind of background labor that most viewers won't recognize if done properly, but will ruin the believability of a scene if not.
"Is an actor wearing the right earrings or the right shoes? Is a jacket on or off? Has it been distressed at the point (of the movie) where we're shooting?" she said. "(You're always) paying attention to each scene they're going into and what the condition of the clothes are at that point."
Picture this: A female protagonist single-handedly eviscerates a mob of insectoid alien invaders during the course of the movie. Roebuck’s job in this scenario might be to ensure the cardigan our hero was wearing when splattered with the creatures' viscous green innards is stained in all the appropriate places during subsequent scenes.
This is especially important because scenes are rarely photographed sequentially.
"We may start the day on Scene 6, and then end it with the final scene," Roebuck said. "It bounces back and forth depending on the time of day and how the actors have been scheduled. It's all over the place."
Multiply that dozens of times over, depending on the size of the shoot and the number of cast members involved, and it’s easy to see how complicated just keeping up with the state of characters' costumes can get.
"It's not just the principal actors that we're dealing with, it's also those in the background," she said. "When you're watching 100-plus background actors, we have to deal with all of that, too."
Keeping up with everything involves a lot of planning and logistics. They often are using software designed for tracking what actors are wearing from scene to scene.
The size of her department varies depending on the scale of the movie or show. One Lifetime Christmas movie, her department was just Roebuck and the costume designer. Other shoots may feature teams of people.
The last shoot before the writers' strike shut down most productions featured a large crew. Costume designer, assistant costume designer, the background costume designer, costume supervisor, costume coordinator, three set costumers, truck costumer, key costumer, seamstress, a shopper/buyer and three personal assistants. And that didn't include any of the background costumers on the days they had a lot of extras.
“You’re constantly having to pay attention to everything,” Roebuck said. “Are (the characters) getting chased? Are they getting dirty? Are they getting bloody? You have to keep an eye on what point in a scene does this happen or that happen. It's a lot. It's so complicated sometimes."
From stage to screen
Roebuck has always been interested in what it takes to bring a story to life.
She has a background in theater lighting and worked professionally in that field throughout her early career. But eventually, familial obligations brought her back to Northeast Mississippi, and Roebuck put her career on hold.
Years later, she decided she wanted to take her experience in theater and apply it to her passion for film. She enrolled in film school and eventually started working odd jobs — lighting at a casino in Biloxi, production for a stage magician in Myrtle Beach — until finally landing some gigs in film and television.
One job led to the next, which led to the next.
"When you first get started, you just need to do whatever you can to be available and get on set," she said. "It's not all about what you know; it's about making friendships and connections. Once they see how well you work and what your dedication is like, they're going to be willing to say, 'Hey, I know someone.'"
Every job is different. Roebuck may work 15-hour days for months, then go months without any work at all. And when the next job comes, there’s no telling what exactly she’ll be doing.
That's the fun of the business, she said. Off-screen, teams of people — odd families, Roebuck called them — work together to bring a story to life.
"It's like going to a new school every semester," she said of taking jobs. "A lot of time there will be quirkiness you have to work through, but eventually, everybody gets into a rhythm."
Roebuck will be the first to admit she's made plenty of missteps along her career path, but she's always remained open and honest about who she is and what people can expect of her.
She's unabashedly direct, unafraid to speak her mind. That, she said, has been one her strengths.
"I've come too far to ruin any chances for me to continue working," she said. "If you promise something that you can't actually follow through with, it puts more than just yourself in a bind. It puts your department in a bind. It puts the producers and actors in a bind. It's just a really bad domino effect, and I refuse to do that."
Being honest with both yourself and others is crucial, Roebuck said, for those looking to get into film and television.
"Do what you need to do to get started, but don't lie about what you can and can't do," Roebuck said. "There's a difference in faking it until you make it and being willing to try it and, if you can't, accepting the fact that you can't. It's how you learn from those mistakes that you'll move forward."
Though she's had her share of frustrations with the industry over the years, Roebuck said there's still magic in the nuts and bolts of movie making. It's not just found on-screen, either, but in the often-unrecognized work of the names you glance over as the credits roll.
"Working in this industry has definitely opened up my eyes to what I'm seeing on screen," she said.
It’s also given her a greater appreciation for what she’s not.
"There's so many pieces, and the fact is, everybody has worked really hard at their craft," she said. "All of these talented people work together toward a common goal and to see the end result."
