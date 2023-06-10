PONTOTOC – When Terry Wood was a student at Ole Miss, he took a photography class just for fun.
"I was just piddling," said Wood, an optometrist in Pontotoc. "I learned how to develop black-and-white film and started taking photos for a friend. I like to paint some, so I knew I had a little bit of an eye."
When he was in his senior year of optometry school, he bought his first nice camera – an Olympus.
"It was a film camera, and I used that for a while, even after I married and had kids," he said. "But film was so expensive, so I didn't take as many pictures of my kids as I do now of my grandkids with a digital camera."
In 2011, when both of his kids were getting married, he told his wife, Melinda, he wanted to buy a professional digital camera, a Canon 5D Mark II.
"I started taking pictures of whatever I could – our kids' weddings, the grandkids when they came along," said Wood, 66. "About that time, Melinda and I decided we wanted to start traveling."
The couple would usually go somewhere in Europe in the spring and to a national park in the fall.
"On our first trip to Italy in 2015, I took 10,000 pictures," he said. "I took everything. I'd even take pictures of us walking down the road. I got obsessed with taking pictures."
Wood figures he's taken close to 2 million photos in 12 years.
"My external hard drives are full of pictures," he said. "For a time I kept them all. The ones I really like are on my computer."
Wood said landscapes were his first interest, and now he mostly shoots travel photographs. He's never been keen on shooting people.
"I'm not the best at that," he said. "That's not my prime interest."
Wood likes to shoot a lot of his photographs at night. He has multiple shots of the Milky Way, meteors, lunar and solar eclipses, the moon.
"I'm not a serious astro-photographer, but one night in the hot tub, I got a photo of Saturn where you can see its rings," he said.
For the past five or six years, Wood's been hanging out at Trace State Park, between Pontotoc and Tupelo, to shoot photos of bald eagles.
"I've been tracking them for years, and I know their routine," he said. "I've caught them mating, sitting on eggs, when the little ones start showing up, and when they're ready to fly."
The camera he uses now is a mirrorless Sony a7RV. He uses a telephoto lens for eagles and other birds and a wide-angle lens for landscapes.
"This isn't a business, and I don't want it to be a business," he said. "And it wouldn't be a good business model anyway. In the last 10 years, I've probably spent $40,000 and made $500. I just like sharing my photos on Facebook, and people seem to like them."
Travel photos
When the Woods travel together, they have a specific routine.
"We don't do a travel guide," Melinda Wood said. "He doesn't want to be tied down. We rent a car and do our own agenda."
Wood said he probably isn't the best travel companion.
"I get up early and go take pictures at dawn," he said. "Then I come back and collect Melinda about 9 or 9:30, and we do what we're supposed to do for the rest of the day. At sunset, we're not eating. That's prime time to shoot. She just sits there patiently."
"He's not a foodie," Melinda Wood said. "Our trips aren't going to revolve around good food. It's going to be about the sunsets."
Often, Wood makes books from his photos, just for his own enjoyment. There's one of his eagles, one of his black-and-white photos, and several travel books, from places like Italy, Spain, Germany, Austria, Yosemite National Park and Lake Tahoe, Canada, and Iceland.
Trips to New Zealand, Ecuador and Peru are on his bucket list, and this summer, he and Melinda will travel to Greece.
"I'm looking forward to shooting everything there," he said. "When we get to the different islands, I'll be looking for 'the' shot. But I don't know what that's going to be until we get there."
Wood said a lot of what he captures with his camera is through trial and error.
"In the past seven to eight years, I've definitely gotten better," he said. "When you get better at what you're doing, you know what you like."
The father of two and grandfather of four said he's often asked if he can actually enjoy traveling, and being in the moment, when he's so busy taking photographs.
The answer is yes.
"I would feel like I was missing the moment if I didn't take a picture," he said. "I feel like I'm missing out if I don't have my camera with me. I love doing it. I love having that good image."
