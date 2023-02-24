95th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon - Portraits

Austin Butler poses for a portrait at the 95th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

 Chris Pizzello I AP

Austin Butler, you may have heard, has taken a bit of flack for sounding too much like Elvis now that he's no longer, um, Elvis.

