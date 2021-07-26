Nelly coming to Tupelo

TUPELO - Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., better known by his stage name "Nelly" is coming to Tupleo this fall, the BancorpSouth Arena announced on Monday.

The concert is scheduled for Friday, November 26th at 7:30 p.m. featuring special guests Jimmie Allen & Harper Grace.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, July 30 at 7:30 p.m.

