Rapper Nelly coming to Tupelo's BancorpSouth Arena in Nov. Jul 26, 2021 TUPELO - Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., better known by his stage name "Nelly" is coming to Tupleo this fall, the BancorpSouth Arena announced on Monday.The concert is scheduled for Friday, November 26th at 7:30 p.m. featuring special guests Jimmie Allen & Harper Grace.Tickets will go on sale on Friday, July 30 at 7:30 p.m.Other upcoming events at the BancorpSouth Arena: Comedians, Beatles tribute band coming to BancorpSouth Arena in Tupelo ZZ Top, Newsboys return to Tupelo Alice & Ace coming to Tupelo Hank Williams Jr. returning to Tupelo's BancorpSouth Arena