TUPELO • Reed's in downtown Tupelo will sponsor a spring fashion show this Saturday, March 26 at the GumTree Museum of Art.
The show will begin at 2 p.m. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the door.
Katie Ray is the buyer for Reed's children's department and said the fashion show will include the styles of the Easter and spring season.
"It will feature children of all ages and some moms to show off our Easter apparel and get ready for spring," Ray said.
Tupelo native Tommy Green will emcee the event.
Green said his job is to welcome guests and describe the styles and brands of the clothing worn on the runway.
"It will be a great event for downtown Tupelo and for fashion," said Green, a longtime employee of Reed's.
Reed's has set the tone for Tupelo fashion since 1905, making it one of the longest-running businesses in town and one of the few remaining family-owned department stores in the United States.
The GumTree Museum of Art's current exhibit is titled "A Century of Fashion" and originates from Mississippi State University's Historic Costume and Textiles Collection. Antique women's clothing from the early 20th century to the more modern styles of the early 21st century is currently on display.
Sally Kepple serves as the Director of the GumTree Museum of Art and said the fashion show will help the museum continue its important work for the community.
Live piano music will be provided by Caleb Kellum during the event, and light refreshments will also be served.
All proceeds from the Reed's Spring Fashion Show will benefit the nonprofit GumTree Museum of Art, which hosts around nine art exhibits each year.