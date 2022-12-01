TUPELO - Bundle up and grab a mug of hot chocolate, because one of Tupelo’s oldest Christmas traditions is returning this Friday.
Reed’s Tupelo Christmas parade will wind its way around downtown Tupelo for its 74th iteration this Friday, Dec. 2, beginning at 6 p.m.
According to information released by the city, the parade route will begin at the intersection of Front and Main streets and head west on Main to Robins Street, north on Robins Street to Jefferson, then east on Jefferson to the Cadence Bank Arena.
Attendees are advised to line up along the parade route early to ensure a good view.
Street closures will begin at 4 p.m. Streets will reopen pending traffic following the parade. Drivers are asked to avoid traveling along the route until all barricades have been taken down.
The theme of this year’s parade, announced in October, is “rockin’ round the Christmas tree.” The Elvis Presley Birthplace Board of Directors will serve as this year’s grand marshals, in part in recognition of Australian filmmaker Baz Luhrmann’s hit film, “Elvis,” released earlier this year.
“We could pick the Elvis foundation every year for the contributions it makes every year,” Reed said of the grand marshal pick in October. “We are really happy to honor the birthplace (board) … as the combined grand marshals of the parade.”
The board helps manage the Elvis Presley Birthplace grounds, where his childhood home stands. Birthplace Director Roy Turner said the board and foundation were proud to be a part of the upcoming parade.
This is Tupelo’s second post-pandemic Christmas parade after the annual event was put on hiatus in 2020 to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
In October, Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association Director Lucia Randle said they are expecting a huge community showing for this year’s event.
“We are counting on good weather and another big crowd this year,” she said.
