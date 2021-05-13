Whether it's downtown or lakeside, two Northeast Mississippi cities are bringing live concert music to the public this year.
Ripley and Houston both have scheduled a free weekly concert series. The Ripley series will take place on Fridays in front of the downtown radio station and recording studio, while city-owned Legion Lake will be the Saturday night site of the Houston series.
The Ripley series begins May 28, the Houston series June 5.
Ripley
The building that hosts Sun Bear Studios and FM radio stations will host the performances that can be seen live from outside the building or heard on WSKK-FM (102.3 The Shark).
Chris Marsalis, co-owner of Sun Bear and the radio stations, said each artist will perform inside the studio. The Shark's sister station, WKZU-FM (Kudzu 104.9) features live bluegrass and gospel music on the air.
"We'll open the curtains and people will be able to see inside the studio from the outside," he said. "We'll invite everyone to set up lawn chairs and hang around. We'll have big speakers outside and people can listen right there at the site or anywhere on the radio can pick up 102.3."
The 10-week schedule features mostly blues and Americana artists. Some like Garry Burnside, Kenny Brown and King Edward have recorded at Sun Bear or performed in Ripley. The lineup also includes artists like Tatum Shappley and Josh Smith who have personal ties to the city.
"Everybody on the slate have got some chops. They've been around a while," Marsalis said.
Blue Mother Tupelo, the Americana group based in Como, opens the series.
"We're excited about our burgeoning music scene in Ripley," Marsalis said. "We're looking for ways to provide entertainment and something unique and bring good music to town."
Houston
Houston's Levitt Amp Music Seris is made possible by a $25,000 grant through the Mimi and Mortimer Levitt Foundation to "reinvigorate underused public spaces with music." Legion Lake, located in the north end of the city, was chosen as the concert site.
Sean Johnson, director of the Chickasaw Development Foundation, told the Chickasaw Journal newspaper the series was planned for 2020 but was put off because of the pandemic.
"There's just something about music and water together that seem to make for a great experience," Johnson said. "Legion Lake is the perfect place for this concert series. Hopefully, the series will be the catalyst to reinvigorate the park and the neighborhood as a whole."
The Houston series, which also runs 10 weeks, featuers a wide range of artists representing blues, rock, country, jazz, soul and R&B. The dydeco group Dwight Carrier and Blackcat Zydeco is the opening act.
Each show begins at dusk and those attending are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Coolers are allowed, but refreshments will also be sold on site.