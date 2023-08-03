PONTOTOC — An upcoming fundraiser will bring Memphis Wrestling to Pontotoc to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Rumble on the Trail, cosponsored by the Pontotoc Run Club and Memphis Wrestling, will feature wrestling, of course, along with food trucks, bouncy houses and live music from Anthony and Pam Bollinger. The event it set for Aug. 19 at the First Choice Gateway Pavilion at the Tanglefoot Trail.
Before the first match begins, attendees can meet WWE Hall of Fame member and first Royal Rumble winner "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan. During a VIP meet and greet starting at 4 p.m., merchandise can be purchased, and Duggan will sign it and take photos, with all proceeds benefitting St. Jude.
Wrestling begins at 5 p.m. and will end at 7 p.m. Featured wrestlers will include "The GunShow" Brett Michaels, "Delicious" Van Viciouss and more.
An after-party will follow at Montgomery's on Main with 50% of all proceeds going to St. Jude.
Murray Collum, president of the Pontotoc Run Club and a St. Jude Hero, ran the Berlin Marathon last year to raise money for St. Jude and has completed other races in years prior for the same cause.
But this year, he wanted to try something different. He decided to organize a fun community event in Northeast Mississippi to bring people together for a good cause.
Collum said Rumble on the Trail will bring together community members, local businesses and organizations to raise funds for the Memphis-based nonprofit children's hospital continue its lifesaving efforts and ensure that no child is turned away due to a family's inability to pay for medical treatment.
"I'm just excited about the potential to bless the hospital with lots of funds to continue to be able to function daily," Collum said. "It takes $1.2 million per day for the hospital to stay in operation."
He hopes to raise $25,000 to $30,000 for St. Jude between sponsorships, ticket sales, concessions and the after-party.
St. Jude survivors and patients will also have a prominent role as they're recognized and celebrated during the event.
Advance tickets, ranging from $10 to $40, are available at memphiswrestling.tv, and business and family sponsorships can be purchased by contacting Collum via email at mhcollum@yahoo.com.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.