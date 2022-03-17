Singer-songwriter Tom Kimmel will perform at the Link Centre in Tupelo as a part of the Monthly Music Mix series. Kimmel found success in the 1980s as his compositions began to be recorded by music sensations like Linda Ronstadt, Joe Cocker and Johnny Cash. Tickets for the event can be purchased ahead of time for $15 or at the door for $18. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m.
TUPELO • Singer-songwriter Tom Kimmel, whose songs have been covered by some of the biggest names in country music, will grace Tupelo's Link Centre stage this Friday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets for the show can be purchased in advance for $15 or at the door for $18.
The performance is a part of the Link Centre's Monthly Music Mix series.
Kimmel found success in the 1980s as singers like Linda Ronstadt, Joe Cocker, Johnny Cash and Randy Travis began recording his compositions. His songs have been covered by legendary musicians like Waylon Jennings, Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris, Art Garfunkel and the Oak Ridge Boys.
Not to be outdone by some of the big names who have performed his songs, Kimmel has been performing his award-winning music for six decades. Kimmel's recorded seven solo albums. He has also published a book of poems and conducted workshops and classes for songwriting throughout the U.S. and Europe.
The singer-songwriter toured with Nanci Griffith in the early 1990s, attributing the discovery of his voice to the tour.
Following his New Folk award at the Kerrville Folk Festival in 1993, Kimmel began performing solo with his eclectic, acoustic style of music and his captivating storytelling taking centerstage.
Kimmel's sister, Helen Monts, lives in Tupelo.
For more information on Tom Kimmel's upcoming performance and future Link Centre events, visit link-centre.org.