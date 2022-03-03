The full cast of TCT's production of 'Steel Magnolias' performs a scene at the salon of character Truvy Jones. The original 1989 movie cast included Julia Roberts, Sally Field, Dolly Parton, Daryl Hannah, Olympia Dukakis and Shirley MacLaine.
Five cast members of "Steel Magnolias" act out a scene from the famous play which took the big screen in 1989. From left are Lisa Martin as M'Lynn Eatenton, Satrina Massey as Annelle Dupuy-Desoto, Becky Shaffer as Truvy Jones, Maddie Ludt as Shelby Eatenton-Latcherie and Anne Haire as Clairee Belcher.
TUPELO • Robert Harling's inspirational 80s-era play, "Steel Magnolias," will take the Tupelo Community Theatre stage at the Lyric in downtown Tupelo starting Thursday, March 10.
The cast includes Becky Shaffer as Truvy Jones, Maddie Ludt as Shelby Eatenton-Latcherie, Suzanne Oakley as Ousier Boudreaux, Anne Haire as Clairee Belcher, Lisa Martin as M'Lynn Eatenton and Satrina Massey as Annelle Dupuy-DeSoto.
The story follows six women as they navigate different stages of life together in a small Louisiana town.
Shaffer said that her character, Truvy, famously portrayed on the big screen by Dolly Parton, has created a community within the salon she owns.
"They share things here that they don't tell anybody else, and they know it's a safe place to talk," Shaffer said.
The play will open with a scene from the wedding day of Shelby Eatenton-Latcherie, played by Ludt.
"Shelby is young, and she's a little immature at the beginning," Ludt said. "Although she's dealt with diabetes her whole life, she's still immature in some ways, and you get to see her mature over time."
Lisa Martin will portray M'Lynn Eatenton, Shelby's mother, who is concerned about her daughter's disease affecting not only her marriage but her ability to have children.
Interestingly enough, Martin portrayed this same role 20 years ago.
"I didn't know then what it meant to be a mom and have kids who are sick," Martin said.
Martin's husband, Jonathan, is directing the play.
Although she and her husband have long wanted to take part in a theater production together, Martin said they never found the right time until now.
Jonathan Martin is directing the second-to-last show of the TCT season and says that the cast portrays the roles of their characters even better than the stars of the 1989 movie.
"We have an incredibly talented cast," Martin said.
Which is good, because the challenges that face the women at the heart of "Steel Magnolias" could be relatable to much of the audience.
"The story is one of comradery and female heroism in the face of strife and challenges that we all face in our families and relationships," he said.
Steel Magnolias will premiere March 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m. and March 12 at 2 p.m. at the Lyric Theatre in downtown Tupelo. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students and younger. To purchase tickets, call the TCT Box Office at 662-844-1935.