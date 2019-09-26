TUPELO • Michael Jefry Stevens enjoys performing in Tupelo for a couple of reasons.
One, the jazz artist appreciates the people who attend his annual concerts at the Link Centre. And two, he loves the Steinway piano in the concert hall.
Stevens and horn man/vocalist Brian “Breeze” Cayolle will again team up at 7:30 Saturday night for the Link Centre’s Monthly Music Mix of “Bossas, Ballads and Blues.”
Stevens, a pianist and composer who lives in North Carolina, is making his 11th appearance in Tupelo.
“I like the people and I like the piano,” he said. “It’s a great piano. It’s a big, ole Steinway. When I have a nice piano, it’s just so much more fun.”
Stevens earned the status of “Steinway Artist” when he lived in Memphis.
“I’m not sure what that means, but it sounds good,” Stevens said. “When I was living in Memphis, I became a Steinway Artist through the Amro Music Store. Whenever I played a concert in Memphis or if I did a recording, they would bring me a Steinway.”
Over the past 40 years, Stevens has been associated with some of the most important figures of modern jazz. He’s composed more than 340 works for various ensembles, including big band, string quartet, music for voice, music for solo instruments, various small groups and ensembles.
Stevens’ most recent projects include collaborations with Cayolle, a singer/songwriter who combines the flavor of jazz, blues, R&B and rock and roll from New Orleans and Memphis to his performances on saxophone and clarinet.
After his New Orleans home was destroyed by Hurricane Katrina, Cayolle relocated to Memphis. He’s traveled the world working with or backed artists like Allen Toussaint, Elvis Costello, Bonnie Raitt, Gatemouth Brown, Fats Domino and Billy Joel. He’s earned praise for performances from the Montreaux Jazz Festival to the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.
Advance tickets through Eventbrite are $12, but online sales end at 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Tickets at the door are $15.