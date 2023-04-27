TUPELO - If anyone understands the importance of telling a good tale, it’s the members of Tupelo Community Theatre.
Longtime storytellers themselves, members of TCT will present their take on the musical “Big Fish” this weekend. The show runs from April 27-29, with performances at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday at the Lyric Theatre in downtown Tupelo.
Based on a 1998 novel from author Daniel Wallace and its 2003 film adaptation written by John August and directed by Tim Burton, “Big Fish” tells the factually flexible story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman with a penchant for spinning increasingly outlandish yarns about his past.
Cast members include Zach Bragg as the raconteur Edward Bloom; Nathan Dowling as his frustrated son, Will; and Lisa Ross as Edward’s wife and Will’s mother, Sandra.
Tickets will be available at the box office. For more information, call 662-844-1935.
“Big Fish” is a story about stories, and it’s appropriately told through a series of vignettes — tales taken from Bloom’s life as his son, Will, attempts to suss out fact from fiction.
“He’s searching for the truth,” said the production’s director, Suzanne Oakley, of Will. “His laces are a little tight. He doesn’t have the same kind of imagination or panache for stories that his dad does. That’s something he finds to be frustrating about his father, and annoying about his father.”
Soon to be a father himself, Will seeks to learn more about who his aging father is — who he REALLY is, that is — before he’s gone.
That proves easier said than done. Untangling earnestness from exaggeration in Edward’s bigger-than-life tales may just be impossible.
“He kind of gets on his high horse in his search for answers about what was real in his dad’s life and what was exaggerated,” Oakley said. “I think there’s some resentment there. Edward was a traveling salesman. He missed a lot of ball games, and I feel like Will felt like he wasn’t a No. 1 priority.”
Strained though it is, the relationship between Edward and his son lies at the heart of “Big Fish” and the many stories the musical tells.
Oakley said it’s this complicated relationship, which she believes many will find relatable, that attracted her to the production.
“I love a good story about relationships,” she said. “There’s a really good message in the show about cherishing the time that you have with your parents and learning to love them and appreciate them not only for what they know, but for who they are … That’s the main takeaway for me.”
And as Will learns, Edward Bloom’s past can’t be pulled apart from his stories about it. Those stories are who he is.
It’s a complicated show, Oakley said, especially for an amateur theater company like TCT. Scenes jump back and forth in time, between younger and older versions of Edward, as he tells his stories. These leaps between the past and present require quick set and costume changes.
On top of that, “Big Fish” is a musical, which means large production numbers with a stage full of cast members singing and dancing.
To help smooth out the production’s technical challenges, Oakley said TCT cast roughly twice as many actors as a professional theater company would.
“We have more people involved as a way to divide and conquer,” she said. “It’s a huge show. It’s taken a really large team behind the scenes to put it together.”
They’ve been working on the production for six weeks, which is a tighter time line than members of TCT typically like for musicals.
With its reliance on flashbacks and fantastic elements, telling the story of “Big Fish” is a challenge for any theater company. But Oakley believes the tale of Edward and Will Bloom is worth telling on stage, and her fellow company members with TCT have told it well.
“There are so many things about taking a movie from screen to stage that are very complicated,” she said. “But, I think any story that’s been told can be told on the stage.”
