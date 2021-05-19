TUPELO • Movies are coming to the streets of Tupelo this Saturday night.
The Tupelo Convention & Visitors Bureau will present Street Cinema, a pop-up picture show, at three locations throughout Downtown Tupelo, with films for all ages to enjoy.
“Events are an important driver of tourism for Tupelo. Citizens and visitors to our city are looking for things to do and we are excited to host a new event for everyone to enjoy,” said Neal McCoy, Tupelo Convention & Visitors Bureau executive director. “Street Cinema is a fun, safe way for people to ease back into events because you can control contact and socially distance to your comfort level.”
The Tupelo Convention & Visitors Bureau held a poll in April allowing its social media followers to pick the movies for the inaugural Street Cinema event. Over 1,500 votes were cast to pick the line-up of films for the event.
The Tupelo Farmers’ Depot will show “Moana,” Disney’s epic adventure starring a sea-faring princess. The film will begin at 8 p.m.
“Grease,” the 1978 musical comedy classic, will air at 8 p.m. in the Troy Street parking lot next to Renasant Mortgage.
The evening will culminate with cult classic “Friday” at 9:30 p.m. at the corner of South Broadway and Clark Streets, behind the Silver Moon Club.
The event is free of charge. Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs for viewing the movies. Coolers are not permitted.