Visitors at the Tammy Wynette Legacy Center in Tremont look at a 1982 Buick Rivera once owned by the country music legend during a birthday celebration in her honor on June 3, 2023. The car is a recent addition to the museum and venue's growing collection of memorabilia.
TREMONT - Tammy Wynette’s 1982 Buick Rivera convertible was the star of this year’s birthday celebration at the iconic country musician’s hometown celebration.
The car, on loan from collector Laura Peters, was unveiled during the annual birthday celebration at the Tammy Wynette Legacy Center on Saturday, June 3.
Larry Cantrell, the center’s director, said the car is a fantastic addition to the museum and venue’s growing collection of Tammy Wynette memorabilia, which also includes the gates to her Nashville home.
“It has been great having the opportunity to add truly outstanding items associated with the life of Tammy Wynette that helps our community and visitors better understand the life and influence of the First Lady of Country Music, whose roots run deep throughout Itawamba County,” Cantrell said.
Peters, the car’s owner, and a large crowd of visitors gathered inside the museum to see the cover lifted and the car revealed.
Cantrell said he expects the white convertible to be a big draw for the museum during its stay at the museum.
“We are so proud to display (Wynette’s) body of work at the Tammy Wynette Legacy Center for the public to see,” Cantrell said. “However, please remember the true essence of her legacy. She believed she could, so she did. It was her dedication and persistence that created that body of work.”
Of course, no tribute to a music legend would be complete without live music. The Winters Family served as the day’s opening act, followed by performances by Sandy Lane, Beyond Blessed, the Lisa Lambert Band and the Silver Bullet Band.
Wynette attended grew up just outside of Tremont and attended school there before launching her music career.
Work on the Tammy Wynette Legacy Center began in 2012. The project received $2.5 million in state bonds in 2014, allowing construction of the site, located in a repurposed factory building on Highway 178, to begin in earnest. The center officially opened in 2017.
Under Cantrell’s leadership, the center has been steadily growing, adding attractions and hosting regular events to raise money for Wynette’s hometown tribute.
“We hope young and old will continue to celebrate and recognize (Wynette’s) persistence and achievements,” Cantrell said.
