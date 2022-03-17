OXFORD • Taste of Oxford, a fundraiser for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, will return after a two-year break due to the pandemic.
The event will take place on Thursday, March 24, at the Jefferson in Oxford.
Individual tickets for Taste of Oxford can be purchased online for $150. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Event attendees will have the chance to taste food from different restaurants and caterers throughout Oxford as well as bid on live and silent auction items.
Some of the featured restaurants and caterers include Ben E. Keith Foods, The Cakery Oxford, Elizabeth Heiskell, GRIT and Oby's to name a few. Funky's will provide late night pizza, and Memphis' Gibsons Donuts will also make a special appearance.
Liz Randall has been instrumental in planning and organizing Taste of Oxford since its inception in 2008.
"It was modeled after Taste of New York," Randall said.
According to Randall, the event has collectively raised more than $4 million over the last 14 years. Based on current projections, the event will raise another $1 million annually over the next five years — a lofty goal Randall is certain the event will meet.
"You can count on that," Randall said.
All of Taste of Oxford's money has gone directly to St. Jude to help the Memphis-based children's hospital further it's mission to treat and eradicate pediatric diseases.
Because of their dedication to donating as much money as possible, Taste of Oxford has been able to partner with the community to host the fundraiser for nearly no cost at all.
"Our goal is to give all money to St. Jude," Randall said.
According to Randall, the event wouldn't be possible without Taste of Oxford's dedicated committee.
Randall said the committee has remained small but mighty throughout the years. The group was recently invited to attend the St. Jude Volunteer Leadership conference, where they were presented with an award for their efforts.
The premise of Taste of Oxford is to taste-test food from around the town. Caterers set up tables, and guests, one-by-one, taste each table's cuisine. The highlight of the event, however, is the live auction.
Although the evening will be filled with delectable food, live music and fun, the purpose of Taste of Oxford is to not only raise money for St. Jude but also raise awareness.
"Our goal is first and foremost to raise money, but secondly we want to raise awareness and friends for St. Jude," Randall said.
For those who can't attend the event, Randall said St. Jude always needs platelet donors and financial sponsors for children being treated.
The event has been largely successful in fundraising for St. Jude all while throwing an exciting party for the Oxford community, but the true mission of the event remains the same.
"It’s a good, tangible reminder of what we’re doing for the children of St. Jude," she said.