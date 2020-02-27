TUPELO • The first time Rob Rice and Lori Greer were paired as spouses on the theater stage, they were the poor but warmhearted couple in a holiday classic.
“The first production for the both of us was 32 years ago. It was ‘A Christmas Carol,’ and we were the Cratchits,” Greer said of their Tupelo Community Theatre performance in December 1987.
Greer and Rice have been reunited as an on-stage couple, but this time they’re not exactly the Cratchits. They play another on-stage couple whose love-hate relationship jeopardizes their marriage and a shot at becoming movie stars.
The interaction between Rice and Greer’s characters highlights “Moon Over Buffalo” – a madcap TCT comedy production that begins its run next week at the Lyric Theatre.
Rice said it doesn’t take much to sum up the craziness between the eight characters created by playwright Ken Ludwig.
“We do dysfunction in this show,” he said. “Ken Ludwig is an outstanding writer, and he has some great lines for us to deliver. It’s a fun show to act. It will be a very entertaining night.”
Performance dates are Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 5-7, at 7:30 p.m., plus a 2 p.m. Saturday matinee.
Set in 1953 Buffalo, married thespians George Hay (Rice) and Charlotte Hay (Greer) struggle to keep George’s traveling theatrical company afloat at a repertory theatre. The company is performing “Cyrano de Bergerac” and “Private Lives.”
The marriage becomes strained when George fools around with Eileen (Hillary Morgan), a young actress, and Charlotte is being courted by an attorney, Richard (David Dawson).
“We’ve spent too much time together,” Rice said of George and Charlotte, “but George has a sense of burden of keeping the regional theatre company going with all those ups and downs. We compound that with some marital disagreements.”
At the same time, George and Charlotte’s daughter, Rosalind (Maddie Ludt), shows up in Buffalo with her new fiance’, Howard the TV weatherman (Joseph Nichols). Rosalind, however, finds out that her ex-fiance’, Paul (Ben Childers), is working as her father’s stage manager. Caught in the middle is Ethel (Debby Gibbs), Charlotte’s near-deaf mother and theater costume maker.
Just when things are hitting bottom for George and Charlotte, they find out a movie production has lost its lead actor to injury and its director, the great Frank Capra, is interested in George as a replacement.
“Moon Over Buffalo” is a fast-paced comedy with actors constantly going in and out of doors on the set.
“The last play I was in was ‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf,’ so you talk about a big difference. To go from that to having fun,” Greer said. “It’s just a real good romp. It’s a lot of fun for everybody. We’re having fun doing it.”
Bobby Geno, director of “Moon Over Buffalo,” said there are plenty of laughs for everyone.
“The whole show is slapstick comedy and farce,” he said. “It’s over-the-top hilarious. That’s my goal as director: To make sure everybody enjoys what they’re doing. If they’re enjoying it, it will show in their performance.”
The comedy gets physical for Rice, whose character engages in a mock fencing match with Charlotte and takes a couple of falls. Rice remembers when the late Jess Mark, a longtime TCT board member and actor, played George in a previous production of “Moon Over Buffalo.”
“I have a great memory of Jess Mark in this role. It was about 17 years ago,” Rice said. “So, I’m delighted to have a chance to present it.”
Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students and younger. For more information or to purchase tickets, call the TCT box office Monday through Friday between noon and 4 p.m. at (662) 844-1935.