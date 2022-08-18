TUPELO – Tupelo Community Theatre will host their 53rd season opener Aug. 25 at the Lyric Theatre as "Once," a musical featuring instrumentalists, debuts.
"Once" is a musical production based off of a 2007 movie of the same name. It follows the two main characters, Guy and Girl, as they connect over their shared love of music. The play also includes cast members who play various instruments.
Jesse Watkins will play the role of Guy, an Irish singer-songwriter who is about to give up on his music.
"During the play, a woman from the Czech Republic comes into Guy's life and turns it around," Watkins said.
For Watkins, "Once" allows him to show his many talents, including his passion for playing the guitar.
"One thing that's special about this play is everyone plays instruments. It's a special musical with a special heart," Watkins said.
Starring as Watkins co-lead is Haley Johnson, who will be playing Girl.
"Girl is from the the Czech Republic, and she meets Guy at a set in Dublin, Ireland," Johnson said. "They end up bonding over their shared love of music. The whole show revolves around the characters music for love in general."
Johnson is a seasoned TCT veteran having been a part of at least 25 plays.
"I've never gotten to be in a show where I was acting, playing piano and doing an accent. For me, playing piano is a separate thing from acting, and to marry all of that together has been a unique and special experience," Johnson said.
Some of TCT's other shows for this season include "Christmas Belles," "Tea for Three," "Clue" and "Big Fish."
For those wanting to attend TCT's 53rd session opener, which runs through Aug. 27, tickets are available for purchase ahead of time by calling the box office at 662-841-1935.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.