TUPELO • Tupelo Community Theater (TCT) is putting its 2021 production of "The Seafarer" up against some of the region's best shows this weekend.
TCT's 2021 season play will return to the stage this Friday, March 11, at the Southeastern Theatre Conference in Memphis. The play was selected to continue on to the regional conference at the Mississippi Theatre Association conference earlier this year.
Written by Conor McPherson, "The Seafarer" is a 2006 play that takes place on Christmas Eve in Baldoyle, Ireland, a coastal town near Dublin. The four lead characters are in the midst of a card game when a peculiar fifth player arrives.
One of the main characters, James "Sharky" Harkin, is portrayed by Jamie Fair. Fair's character is an alcoholic who has been tasked with caring for his older brother, Richard, played by John Carroll.
For Fair, reprising the role of Sharky has been an opportunity to do things he wished he would have done in last year's production.
"My character has come back home to take care of his brother, who is blind. They've had a rocky relationship," Fair said.
As the men are playing their card game, they receive a visit from a dark character, Mr. Lockhart, portrayed by Michael McCalla.
Fair's character is the only one who knows the true, dark nature of Mr. Lockhart as he previously had an encounter with the devilish man some 20 years prior.
Michael McCalla portrays the wicked Mr. Lockhart, who has surprisingly shown up to the men's card game to fulfill a promise he made to Fair's character, Sharky, many years ago.
McCalla said that working with TCT has been a great experience and he's looking forward to taking his performance to the regional competition.
"This is my first time to perform at a competition," McCalla said.
McCalla's TCT debut was in the 2020 production of "Little Shop of Horrors."
Jason Pannell, who plays Nicky, has been performing with TCT since childhood.
"I've been acting with TCT since the 1980s when Sen. Roger Wicker played Fagin in 'Oliver'," Pannell said.
Preparing for the performance, Pannell said, has been a yearlong effort, with each actor doing his best to sound as authentically Irish as possible.
Josh Sullivan plays Ivan, a happy-go-lucky man in his mid-40s with a fondness for drinking. He tries to be glue that holds the group together.
"Ivan is kind of a peacemaker for the group and tries to be a calming voice," Sullivan said.
Even after the production closed last year, Sullivan said that the cast has remained active in their roles. He said that performing at the Mississippi Theatre Association conference provided them with additional practice before heading to Memphis.
Seasoned TCT actor John Carroll takes on the role of Richard Harkin, Sharky's blind brother. A theater veteran, Carroll has been acting with TCT for nearly 20 years.
"This will be my second Southeastern Theatre Conference competition to attend," Carroll said.
Although Carroll believes the competition the cast will face on Friday will be intense, and the pressure even higher than when they performed for audiences last season, he knows the hard work will be worth it.
"The rewards are even greater," Carroll said.
The cast recently performed "The Seafarer" at the Lyric in downtown Tupelo before heading to Memphis to perform at the Southeastern Theatre Conference (SETC) this Friday, March 11. For more information, visit the SETC website at www.setc.org.