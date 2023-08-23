The cast of Tupelo Community Theatre's adaptation of the musical comedy "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" practice during a dress rehearsal on Aug. 21, 2023, at the Lyric Theatre in downtown Tupelo. The show will open on Thursday, Aug. 24.
TUPELO - A young child, slightly nerdy and equally nervous, approaches a microphone.
Nearby, an announcer speaks quietly, but surely: “Please spell the word, 'hilarious.’”
The child breathes deep and, with only the slightest shake to his voice, spells out his answer letter by letter.
“P-U-T-N-A-M C-O-U-N-T-Y S-P-E-L-L-I-N-G B-E-E.”
The kid can have a seat, because he's got it right — which audiences in Tupelo will learn when the Tupelo Community Threatre opens their take on the growing classic musical comedy “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” this Thursday, Aug. 24, at 7:30 p.m. at the Lyric Theatre in downtown Tupelo.
Additional shows will open at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, and Saturday, Aug. 26. A matinee performance has been scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Directed by Jennifer Cummings and adapted from a 2005 Broadway musical, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” is the charming, sometimes juice-plumes-out-the-nose-hilarious story of the young competitors in the annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, a ferocious competition to be the last mid-pubescent orthographist standing.
These six tweens take to the stage to spell increasingly challenging (and sometimes nonsensical) words letter-by-letter. All the while, the audience will fall in love with these delightful, dorky kids.
The cast includes Morgan Bailey, Zach Bragg, John Carroll, Padin Gattis, Gabriela Sofia Nieto-Hale, Jeff Houin, Chris Hussey, Lisa Martin and Jesse Watkins.
Featuring music and lyrics by William Finn, the Tony-winning “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” has delighted audiences around the world for nearly 20 years. Audiences in Tupelo can expect nothing less with the show d-e-b-u-t-s later this week.
For more information or to purchase tickets, call 662-844-1935.
