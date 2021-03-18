TUPELO • Tupelo Community Theatre will present the Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Crimes of the Heart” on April 15-17 at the Lyric Theatre.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. each day with a matinee at 2 p.m. on April 17.
Written by Jackson native Beth Henley and first staged at TCT in 1988, “Crimes of the Heart” is a family drama set in Mississippi that certainly withstands the test of time. It tells the story of the three Magrath sisters and deals with past resentments as the family is forced to deal with assorted relatives and relationships.
The Lyric may now seat at 50% capacity and masks are required during performances. Tickets may be claimed by all patrons and season members beginning Monday and will go on sale to the public on April 5.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students and younger. The play contains a limited amount of language that some patrons may find offensive. For more information or to purchase tickets call TCT at (662) 844-1935 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
‘Something Rotten’ auditions
TCT will host auditions for the musical “Something Rotten” Sunday and Monday in the St. James Catholic Church Family Life Center on North Gloster in Tupelo. Audition times are 2 p.m. Sunday and 6 p.m. Monday.
No advance preparation is needed and music and a short dance number will be taught at auditions. Those auditioning for ensemble/dancers should be at least 16 years old with principle and supporting roles adult roles 20 years or older.
Christi Houin will direct. For additional info, email christih_3@comcast.net or call the TCT office at (662) 844-1935.