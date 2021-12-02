Dalton Russell, left, and Jesse Watkins will portray Phil Davis and Bob Wallace — a pair of military veterans played by Danny Kaye and Bing Crosby in the classic film — in the Tupelo Community Theatre version of "White Christmas."
TUPELO • Been dreaming of a freshly fallen snow on Christmas Day since childhood? Though the weather predictions are rarely favorable for a white Christmas in Northeast Mississippi, Tupelo Community Theatre can offer the next best thing.
Tupelo Community Theatre will blanket Tupelo in a thick drape of snow next weekend with its premiere of Irving Berlin's "White Christmas."
Adapted from the classic film, which first premiered on the big screen in 1954, "White Christmas" follows two World War II veterans as they link arms with a musical sister-duo to save an old inn in Vermont operated by the men's former military superior.
Music, dancing, and romance are plentiful throughout the movie. TCT's live production of the traditional Christmas movie will be no different.
Jesse Watkins and Dalton Russell will star as the military veteran pair, Bob Wallace and Phil Davis, originally played by Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye.
Russell said that this is his first time back to the TCT stage in three years. To him, playing Phil Davis is not only lighthearted and fun onstage, but it inspires him to the bring the same positivity to his life outside of the theatre's walls.
Satrina Massey will take on the role of Betty Haynes, originally played by Rosemary Clooney, in her first-ever TCT play. Maggie Williamson will portray Vera-Ellen's character, Judy Haynes, to round out the famous, fictional sibling duo.
"The most challenging part for me has been bringing that classic movie feel to life and trying to capture the original magic of the character," Williamson said.
Although Tupelo Community Theatre's version of "White Christmas" will have a few elements that veer from the movie, the same classic, Yuletide warmth will be present.
Dalton Russell encapsulated the cast's appreciation for the Tupelo community and its support of TCT.
"Tupelo makes it a point to celebrate the arts, and we are making it a point to bring in younger individuals to the theatre to continue Tupelo's tradition of excellence in artistic expression."
"White Christmas" will debut at the Lyric Theatre in downtown Tupelo starting Thursday, Dec. 9 through Saturday, Dec. 11. Each showing will begin at 7:30 p.m. and an additional afternoon showing will happen on Saturday at 2 p.m.
For ticket information, call the TCT Box Office at 662-844-1935.