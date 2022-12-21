YE Breakthrough Entertainers 2022

This combination of photos shows AP's 2022 breakthrough entertainers of the year. Actor/recording artist Joaquina Kalukango, top row from left, actor Tenoch Huerta, actor Danielle Deadwyler, actor Daryl McCormack, middle row from left, actor Iman Vellani, actor Sadie Sink, actor Simone Ashley, bottom row from left, actor Stephanie Hsu, and actor/recording artist Tobe Nwigwe.

 AP

They worked hard, with the rewards coming slowly but surely. Then something came along — often a key role or sometimes a cluster, maybe an album — and it all became next-level, a shift triggering where-did-you-come-from vibes.

Newsletters

Recommended for you