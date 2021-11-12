Mary Donnelly Haskell, left, Emma Johnson, and Isaiah Traylor will star in the University of Mississippi's production of "A Light in the Piazza." The show opens this weekend on Nov. 12, with additional performances on Nov. 19 and Nov. 21.
"A Night in the Piazza" is happening Friday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m. at the Link Centre in Tupelo. The evening will feature directors and cast members of the upcoming University of Mississippi production of "A Light in the Piazza."
TUPELO • The Link Centre in Tupelo will host "A Night in the Piazza," an evening of music and conversation with cast members from Ole Miss' production of "A Light in the Piazza," on Friday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m.
A Tony Award-winning musical by Adam Guettel, "A Light in the Piazza" is based on the novella of the same name by Mississippi author Elizabeth Spencer.
This event is part of the Link Centre's Monthly Music Mix. Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 at the door.
The University of Mississippi's production of this play is in celebration of Spencer's 100th birth year.
"A Light in the Piazza" follows Margaret, a Southern woman, and her daughter, Clara, as they spend a summer in Italy. When her daughter falls for a local young man, Margaret must reconsider what Clara's future will look like.
The production will star Mary Donnelly Haskell as Margaret, Emma Johnson as Clara, and Isaiah Traylor as Fabrizio, Clara's love interest.
Although the Monthly Music Mix's appearance of the cast is happening this weekend in Tupelo, the musical will debut on Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 21 at 3 p.m. at the Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts in Oxford.
For tickets to the Link Centre's "A Night at the Piazza," follow this link. If you're interested in tickets to the live performances of the musical, call the UM Box Office at 662-915-741 or visit their website.