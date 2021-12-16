TUPELO • The holiday season is a time to celebrate another year together with family and friends. However, for many, it’s also a time of loneliness and sorrow over the memory of lost loved ones.
That’s certainly been the case for Mary Frances Massey. The Tupelo area performer and director of the North Mississippi Dance Centre hopes to use this holiday season to honor her late friend and fellow performer, Fulton native Danielle Adams, who died in 2018.
Massey is spearheading a benefit concert in Adams’ memory, “Friendship is a Gift, this Sunday, Dec. 19, at 2:30 p.m., at the Link Centre in Tupelo. The event will feature live Christmas music and carols throughout the afternoon. The cast will also pay touching tribute to Adams by performing some of her favorite songs.
One of Adams’ former voice students, Paden Bell, will perform during the event alongside a host of talented local musicians, including Ben Eakes, Maddie Ludt, Massey, Victor McMillan, and Emily Mote. Trey Hankins will provide piano accompaniment.
“Friendship is a Gift” will serve as a fundraiser for the Danielle Adams Memorial Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships to Itawamba Agricultural High School seniors who intend to pursue performing arts in college.
Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 at the door. To purchase tickets prior to the concert, visit linkcentre.eventbrite.com. All proceeds will benefit the Danielle Adams Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Massey described Adams as both an incredible performer and friend.
“We had all sung with her in the past and loved her dearly,” Massey said. “We wanted to do something for her and thought the best way to honor her was through a concert.”
Massey said this year is the first year they have been able to hold the concert honoring Adams’ memory.
Adams was a talented singer and voice teacher who was an integral part of the Tupelo performing arts community.
A 2008 graduate of Itawamba Agricultural High School, she studied opera performance major at the University of Southern Mississippi and, in her senior year, studied German at the University of Bonn in Germany.
She spent a year in New York City studying with a vocal teacher and performing in several operas.
Locally, Adams was a longtime supporter and performer with the Tupelo Community Theatre. She was Cosette in “Les Mis,” and appeared in “Company” and “The Last Five Years” at TCT Off Broadway. She directed several shows, including “Shrek Jr.” and “Peter and the Star Catcher.”
For two years, Adams taught music elementary and high school students at Hamilton Attendance Center.
In September 2018, Adams died following a 5-year battle with cancer, but not without leaving a mark on her fellow performers and friends. She was only 27 years old.