COLUMBUS – An acclaimed vocal group with fans around the world will perform a free concert in Northeast Mississippi later this month.
The Modern Gentlemen will perform Tuesday, July 25, at 7 p.m. at the Kossen Auditorium in Poindexter Hall on the campus of Mississippi University for Women.
This free concert is made possible by the Leslie Farrell Threadgill Lecture and Artist Series.
“We appreciate the generosity of the Threadgill family for honoring Leslie Threadgill with this endowment supporting arts and educational opportunities for the local community on our campus,” said Andrea Stevens, executive director of development and alumni at MUW.
Known for their extraordinary harmonies and captivating stage presence, The Modern Gentlemen have garnered international attention for their vocal talents.
With an origin as members of the Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame band the Four Seasons, Landon Beard, Todd Fournier and brothers Brian Brigham and Brandon Brigham were handpicked by the legendary Frankie Valli and have entertained audiences all over the world with the music icon.
They have shared the stage with many of their musical heroes, including the Beach Boys, Manhattan Transfer and Smokey Robinson. The group most recently they opened for Lionel Richie. They have performed for U.S. presidents and for Prince William of Wales.
Tickets are limited and free of charge and must be reserved in advance. They can be picked up at the Office of Development and Alumni, Welty Hall Suite 200, or held at will call in the lobby of Poindexter Hall before the concert.
"Leslie Threadgill was in the class of '52 here and a home economics major," Stevens said. "Her husband, Bill, and their kids established the endowment in her honor in 1997. She was a fixture on this campus for her lifetime. Most of the programs in the series have been musicals because the family loved Broadway, and they traveled often to New York."
The endowment supports programs aimed at promoting family and cultural influences, advancing the artistic and intellectual environment of the university, and strengthening the cultural bond between the institution and the community. The concert is also made possible thanks to the support and partnership of the Rotary Club of Columbus.
