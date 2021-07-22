Teah-N-Train (TNT) by Tethrd is hosting a saddle hunting education event this Saturday, July 24 from noon to 6 p.m. The event will take place at 660 Mount Vernon Road. The event is free to public and will include free lunch or dinner, giveaways, discounts on Tethrd hunting gear, and more. To register for the event, visit www.eventbrite.com or contact Jeremy Kizer at huntingsob@gmail.com.
Singer/Songwriter Pam Confer with a special guest appearance from Zierra Long, will bring a Soul Jazz music performance to the Link Centre Concert Hall on Saturday, July 24. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $15 at www.linkcentre.event.com or at the door for $18.
Gospel music artist Josh Myles & lead singer of the Canton Spirituals Harvey Watkins Jr. will host a live recording event and honorary service for legendary gospel singer Lee Williams this Saturday and Sunday in Tupelo at The Temple of Compassion & Deliverance at 6 p.m. The gospel event will feature special guest appearances from Tim Rogers, Paul Porter, Grammy Award-nominated and 5-time Stellar Award-winning quartet maven Keith ‘Wonderboy” Johnson, and more. Tickets are $35 for adults, $15 for children 12 and under or $50 for a weekend pass. You can purchase tickets at www.eventbrite.com.